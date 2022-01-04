Mason's Musings: Holiday highlights

Society has continued its attempt to get back to the world we knew before it became pandemic-stricken, and a big part of that in the prep sports scene has been the return of holiday basketball tournaments.

As I took in the sights and sounds of the final two games of each of the three nights of the return of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament last week, I saw why these happenings are so beloved.

Former students return to watch games on the same court they once played, now catching up with former teammates from the bleachers. The same wonderful volunteers manned their familiar posts, a reunion in its own right for the people who give countless hours every year. Students pack the stands as well, both to cheer their schools to victory and show off their latest fashion statements that were waiting for them under the tree.

Oh, yeah — there was also some pretty good basketball being played, too.

The host Kays defended home court with a maroon division title, their second in a row, when they got past Lindblom 85-74. After a 0-3 start with a shorthanded squad because of the overlapping football season, the Kays have won eight in a row, seven by double digits.

It’s essentially a totally new cast from the team that saw its season end a day before it was supposed to take on Morgan Park for a sectional title, but this group already has experienced success in other sports, and these kids know what they’ll have to do to reach their goals.

In the blue division, Herscher reclaimed the title for the first time in a decade, capping a stellar three days of play with an impressive 54-23 win against a high-quality Momence team that had yet to be beaten this season.

The Tigers have compiled an 11-3 record in coach Brent Offill’s first season, led by the consistent play of point guard Trey Schwarzkopf and a supporting cast, including KHT Blue MVP Carson Splear, and enter the meat of the Illinois Central Eight season continuing to improve, as they’ve now won five in a row since a 49-39 loss to Momence on Dec. 14.

With good size down low in Splear and Wenzelman, who uses his athleticism at the point of their press defense, and a pair of wings in Cody Lunsford and Joe Holohan, who can play both on the perimeter and bang down low, the Tigers’ starting five has been as good as any in the area during the past two weeks, highlighted by last week’s tournament run.

Momence has seen its first loss after starting the season 11-0, but despite that impressive mark, coach Kevin Ecker knows there’s still a ton of room for growth in a team spearheaded by guard trio of Jaden Walls, Haven Roberts and James Stevenson Jr.

In the two Momence games the Daily Journal covered before Thursday’s title game — a 43-30 Dec. 3 win at St. Anne and last Wednesday’s 40-39 semifinal win against Manteno — Ecker made note both times of the slow starts the team got off to before surging in the second half.

If that’s going to be a metaphor for the Momence season — continued growth and adjustments that lead to steady improvement — there’s no telling how high of a level Momence could be at by the time the postseason rolls around.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop Mac post winning records at State Farm Holiday Classic</strong>

The Boilermakers made the switch from the Kankakee Holiday Tournament to the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal this year, joining Bishop McNamara at the largest holiday tournament in the state.

The Boilers made the most of that appearance, winning the large school consolation bracket that’s littered with high-level college recruits, including Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Owen Freeman. The Iowa commit led the team with a 16.8 points-per-game average during the tournament, which concluded with a 3-1 record and a 58-55 win against Mahomet-Seymour in the consolation title.

The Bishop McNamara boys worked their way to a seventh-place finish, defeating East Dubuque 50-38. The 10-4 Irish were busy this holiday season, as they also won the Watseka Holiday Tournament. They lack a traditional center, but Alan Smith has adjusted his game to fit the role well on both ends of the floor, the X-factor for a team hoping to make noise in Class 2A this season.

<strong>Peotone girls make memories on way to 2nd-place finish at host tournament</strong>

No team in the area started its holiday tournament week off last week like the Peotone girls, who gave head coach Steve Strough his 300th career victory in their 54-43 win against Beecher on Dec. 27.

As if beating their biggest nonconference rival to give their coach a memorable milestone wasn’t enough, the Blue Devils continued on their week with victories against Class 4A opponents Bradley-Bourbonnais (52-40) and Romeoville (40-39) to make a championship game appearance in their own Blue Devils Holiday Classic, where they fell 44-38 to Plainfield South.

The Blue Devils have pulled off several impressive victories this season, including two against Beecher, the aforementioned wins last week and a victory earlier in the month against a Watseka team that’s looking once again as though it will be one of the most feared Class 1A teams in the state.