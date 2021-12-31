Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Herscher stays hot, wins first blue division crown in a decade

KANKAKEE — Brent Offill hasn’t been around the Herscher boys basketball team for very long, but the first-year Tigers coach already knows what his team is capable of.

The local basketball scene also saw what the Tigers are capable of Thursday, when they led for all but one possession of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament blue division championship game, winning 54-23 for their first blue division title since 2011.

“These guys came together today and did everything in their power to bring [the championship] home to Herscher,” Offill said. “We had a shootaround today, and I told them, ‘If you do what you do and execute, people are going to see what Herscher Tigers basketball is about.’ They did that, and it’s great.”

Tournament MVP Carson Splear reached double figures in scoring all three nights of the tournament, including a 10-piece in Thursday’s title game.

After his 18 points Tuesday led the Tigers in their 55-26 win against Grant Park, Trey Schwarzkopf led Herscher in its 47-46 comeback win against Adams-Friendship (Wis.) before Brock Wenzelman’s 14 points led the team against Momence.

“That shows that if one person is having a bad night, the others can step up and elevate each others’ game,” Splear said. “If someone is having a hot night, feed them the ball or whatever the case may be.”

On Thursday, no Tigers had bad nights. They were lethal from the outside, where they shot 5 for 11 from 3-point range and also boasted a 26-6 advantage in the paint in addition to forcing 18 turnovers on the defensive end.

“This group has melded together ...” Offill said. “We can do some great things if we stick together, and generally they all get along pretty well with one another.

“I’m just like a moderator and try [to] put them in the best spots to be successful.”

Splear’s MVP performance came in a senior season in which the lengthy forward has blossomed into one of the most efficient — and consistent — big men in the Illinois Central Eight Conference through the nonconference slate.

“Something happened and I just started hitting shots,” Splear said. “My teammates found me open and did a good job of getting me the ball, and I’m just happy to be where we are right now.”

Whether it was in the championship game or any other night, most of the credit was owed to point guard Trey Schwarzkopf, who earned all-tournament honors while facing a plethora of aggressive defensive looks.

“He did a great job against Grant Park [Tuesday] with their 1-3 and one [zone and man combo defense], not turning it over and getting it to me or whoever else,” Splear said. “Tonight, with [Momence’s] hard pressure, he got the ball up the court without turning it over much.”

The Tigers now sit at 11-3 heading into the new year, with Offill noting the significance of their most recent win against a Momence team that has stood tall as one of the best in the area through the first six weeks of action.

“I told them that if we win this, we’re a legacy; we won the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, and nobody can take that from us,” Offill said. “When they come back here when they’re 40, 50 years old, they can bring their kids and say, ‘I won that year — that was us.’”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Wenzelman added two assists, a rebound, three steals and a block to his game-high 14 points. Splear neared a double-double with 10 points, eight rebounds and a block. Schwarzkopf and Cody Lunsford had eight points apiece.

Jaden Walls paced Momence with nine points, three rebounds and three steals. Haven Roberts added eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers visit Coal City at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Momence will head to Grant Park at 7 p.m. Friday.

Clyde Preston sportsmanship award — Adams-Friendship (Wis.)

Coach of the tournament — Brent Offill, Herscher

Riverside rebounding champion — Gavin Spitz, Cissna Park

<strong>All-tournament team</strong>

MVP — Carson Splear, Herscher

Malaki Verkler, Cissna Park

Trey Schwarzkopf, Herscher

Nicky Johnson, Manteno

James Stevenson Jr., Momence

Jaden Walls, Momence

Adams-Friendship (Wis.) 28, Manteno 14

The Green Devils allowed just two second-half points to bring the third-place trophy back north. Abraham Cook's 12 points led Adams-Friendship.

Manny Carrera's 10 points and seven rebounds led the Panthers. Carter Drazy and Nicky Johnson had a bucket apiece.

Central 58, Cissna Park 45

The Comets earned a fifth-place finish with their victory Thursday. Jayce Meier's 18 points led Central, as did his five steals. Carson Turner scored 10 points and added three rebounds, two assists and four steals. Nick Krueger's 10 points were in conjunction with five rebounds, five assists and a steal. Luke Shoven and Grant Grider each had nine points.

Malaki Verkler led the Timberwolves with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Gavin Savoree had nine points, two assists and a rebound. Tyler Neukomm and Ethan Huse each scored six points.

St. Anne 54, Grant Park 48

The Cardinals held off their River Valley Conference rivals in the seventh-place game. Fred Burton scored a game-high 17 points for the Cardinals to go along with six rebounds, three assists and five steals. Jordan Davis had 13 points, three rebounds and five assists. Demetrius Wielgus had 10 points, two rebounds and three steals.