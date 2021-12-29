Kankakee Holiday Tournament: Momence holds on to advance to blue division title game

KANKAKEE — Getting out to slow starts has been an ongoing issue for Momence’s boys basketball team all season. Somehow, the team managed to overcome it and jump to a perfect 10-0 record coming into its blue division semifinal round matchup against Manteno in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise the Redskins were able to overcome an 8-2 deficit heading into the second quarter and claw their way to a 40-39 victory against the Panthers, thanks to the clutch play of junior guard James Stevenson Jr. in the final minute before the buzzer sounded.

“First off, you have to give credit to Manteno for how they played and the aggressiveness they played with,” Momence head coach Kevin Ecker said. “They gave us everything they had, and fortunately, we were able to come out victorious in the end.

“For whatever reason, we are a slow-starting team right now, and that’s something I, and the rest of the coaching staff, are going to have to figure out — how to not have us start in a hole.”

Trailing 39-38 with 41 seconds left in the final frame, Stevenson Jr. took over the game with some clutch free-throw shooting and tenacious defense. After Stevenson Jr. barely missed a go-ahead 3-pointer, senior guard Jaden Walls secured the offensive rebound before dishing it back out to his backcourt mate, who went on to draw a foul on a strong drive attempt to the basket.

The 6-foot-7 junior guard then went up to the line with confidence, swishing both his attempts to help his squad go up by one point with 15 seconds left.

This left Manteno to call a timeout and come up with a play that could help send them to the championship round. Unfortunately for the Panthers, their play resulted in Gavin Herbst taking a turn-around jumper Stevenson Jr. quickly closed out and swatted into the stands.

“We just stayed calm and didn’t worry,” Stevenson Jr. said. “We haven’t been in that situation before this season, but we were able to adjust down the stretch.”

The one-point victory helped Momence advance to the championship round against Herscher at 6 p.m. tonight and kept its perfect record intact (11-0).

“We had the heart of a champion tonight,” Ecker said. “... It wasn’t a good shooting night, wasn’t a good rebounding night, and we fouled too many times, but somehow we found a way to get one more point than Manteno, and so we’ll take that momentum into the championship game tomorrow.”

The Redskins managed to put themselves in position to complete the comeback in the second quarter, when they began to press Manteno. Trailing 8-2, Momence used its full-court press to secure numerous extra possessions that led to easy buckets off fast-break opportunities.

The quick change of pace sparked a 16-3 run to help them go up 18-11 with less than three minutes remaining in the first half before taking a 22-20 lead at halftime.

“Our defense has been carrying us this season, and it’s something we hang our hat on,” Ecker said. “When you hold teams under 40 points, it’s really hard for them to win. We had that run that gave us a push to take the lead, but Manteno came back.”

As happy as Momence was to regain the lead heading into the second half, that lead didn’t last long, as Manteno went on a 4-0 run to begin the third quarter after back-to-back layups by Manny Carrera and Nicky Johnson.

The quick strike to begin the second half allowed the Panthers to keep pace with the Redskins for the rest of the contest because of their strong ability to rebound the basketball on offense and defense. Manteno out-rebounded Momence 42-30, which ultimately kept them alive until the final buzzer.

“We knew Momence was great this year, and they are having a great season,” said assistant coach Justin Emerson, who filled in for head coach Zack Myers. “If we wanted to have a shot at winning, we were going to have to do the little things like rebounding and boxing-out. … I think the guys did that all game, and I’m proud of how the guys played.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Stevenson Jr. totaled 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks to lead Momence. Haven Roberts added 10 points, six rebounds and a team-high five steals. Kud’de Bertram chipped in eight points and three steals.

Johnson led the Panthers with 13 points and nine rebounds. Carrera contributed nine points and a team-high 15 rebounds. Porter Chandler had eight points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Momence will tip-off against Herscher at 6 p.m. tonight for the blue division championship. Manteno will compete against Adams-Friendship (Wis.) at 3 p.m. in the third-place game.