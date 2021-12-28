ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys bounce back in State Farm Holiday Classic; Peotone girls win another at host tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic

BBCHS 60, Normal U-High 44

The Boilermakers bounced back to secure their first win of the tournament. Isaiah Davis led the squad with 20 points and three rebounds. Owen Freeman fell three rebounds shy of a double-double with 18 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Kohl contributed 11 points and five rebounds.

Bismarck-Henning Tournament

Milford 70, Bismarck-Henning (JV) 34

Milford improved to 10-5 on the season with the victory. Sawyer Laffoon led the Bearcats with 22 points. Will Teig tallied 18 points, and Adin Portwood notched eight points.

Milford 72, Villa Grove 31

Will Teig and Adin Portwood recorded 16 points each to lead the Bearcats. Sawyer Lafooon added eight assists, and Nick Warren grabbed 11 rebounds.

Marseilles Holiday Tournament

Reed-Custer 57, Marquette 46

Reed-Custer advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament by knocking off Marquette. Lucas Foote led the Comets with 20 points. Jace Christian scored nine, and teammate Wes Shats added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Dwight 50, Wilmington 41

Wyatt Thompson’s 23 points led the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper tallied 14 points, which was five more points than teammate Conner Telford. Dawson Carr chipped in four points.

Ryder Meents and Reid Juster scored 14 points each to lead Wilmington. Drake Imhoff added six points, six rebounds and six assists.

Earlville 75, G-SW 42

G-SW dropped to 4-10 overall with the double-digit loss. Cale Halpin led the Panthers with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Bennett Grant had nine points and seven rebounds. Garrett Grant totaled 10 points and five rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone Holiday Tournament

Peotone 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40

Peotone continued its winning ways to improve to 10-3 overall with a win against BBCHS. Jenna Hunter poured in 19 points and five rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis added 15 points and four rebounds. Mady Schroeder provided nine points and six assists.

Sadie Grabow scored a team-high 11 points to lead the Boilermakers. Trinity Davis had 10 points, and Tess Wallace contributed seven points.

Earlville Tournament

Grant Park 47, Dupue 19

Delaney Panozzo totaled 26 points to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen notched a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Alejandra Moldanado had four points.

Lisle Holiday Classic

Coal City 52, Westmont 30

Molly Stiles led the Coalers with a double-double, totaling 12 points and 10 rebounds. Audrey Cooper tallied 10 points, three rebounds and one steal. Abby Gigliardo chipped in a team-high five steals.