ROUNDUP: Peotone's Strough earns 300th win; Mac boys win at State Farm Holiday Classic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone Holiday Classic

Peotone 54, Beecher 43

Since taking over Peotone’s girls basketball program in 2008-09 head coach Steve Strough has seen what’s seemed like a countless amount of victories. And on Monday evening, he was reminded of just how many games the Blue Devils have won under his guidance, as a ceremony honoring Strough for his 300th career win came after the home team topped Beecher by 11 points at the Peotone Holiday Classic.

“Getting 300 career wins means I’ve been doing this coaching thing for a while, but I think the biggest thing is that there were a lot of former players in the crowd today and with it being over the holiday season that was the coolest part,” Strough said. “...Being here and taking over a program for the last decade and a half has been a lot of fun.”

The 300th career victory comes 16 years into Strough’s coaching career. He spent his first two seasons coaching for the Watseka from 2005-07, where he accumulated 28 wins, before becoming the Blue Devils coach, where he’s spent the last 14 seasons and notched 272 wins, including Monday’s win over the Beecher.

Peotone snagged the Monday evening win over the Bobcats after a fourth quarter burst that saw the home team finish the final frame on an 18-8 run.

“It was a good game, back-and-forth on both ends,” Strough said. “We had a mini run in the fourth that led to a bigger run, and we made some baskets down the stretch to get the win.”

Maddy Kibelkis notched 22 points and four rebounds to lead the Blue Devils.

“Kibelkis was tremendous today getting to the basket, getting second chance opportunities, and rebounding,” Strough said. “She was definitely an offensive threat out there tonight.”

Jenna Hunter added 16 points and four rebounds. Madi Schroeder tallied nine points and four assists.

No individual stats were available for Beecher.

Plainfield South 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 44

Ellie Haggard’s 24 points and 10 rebounds led the Boilermakers. Trinity Davis made six made 3-pointers.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Paris 63, Bishop McNamara 28

The Fightin’ Irish dropped their tournament opener in Bloomington-Normal Monday. Davida Whiters had eight points to lead McNamara. Tessa DiPietra and Camille Kuntz had six points apiece.

Bismarck-Henning Tournament

Armstrong Township 42, Cissna Park 27

Cissna Park struggled from the field, shooting just 18-percent in its loss to Armstrong Township. Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 14 points and six rebounds. Emma Morrical finished three points shy of a double-double with 12 rebounds and seven points. Morgan Sinn and Reagan King chipped in two points apiece.

Lexington 52, Cissna Park 50

Mikayla Knake poured in a season-high 25 points to lead Cissna Park. Emma Morrical secured a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. The Timberwolves fell to 3-5 overall with the loss.

Lisle Holiday Cage Classic

East Aurora 47, Coal City 32

Coal City’s Makayla Henline totaled a team-high 13 points to go along with three steals to lead the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo contributed nine points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Kerigan Copes added three steals.

Immaculate Conception 52, Reed-Custer 15

Reed-Custer dropped it opening round game of the Lisle Holiday Cage Classic in double-digit fashion. Samantha Sprimont led the Comets with four points and three rebounds. Mya Beard added three points and four rebounds.

Earlville Tournament

Henry 33, Grant Park 17

Delaney Panozzo scored a team-high 10 points to lead the Dragons Brooke Veldhuizen hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds. Grant Park fell to 8-4 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic

Bishop McNamara 53, Winnebago 47

McNamara outscored Winnebago 20-6 in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference in the opening round matchup. Frank Fouts led a balanced Fightin’ Irish attack with 12 points. Nolan Czako had 10 points, Jaxson Provost had nine points and Colton Provost had eight points.

Peoria 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 51

The Boilermakers led by a point after a quarter and at halftime and were tied after three quarters, but Peoria prevailed late by outscoring Bradley-Bourbonnais 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Owen Freeman’s 16 points led the Boilermakers. Brandon Harris scored 14 points and Ethan Kohl added seven points.

Bismarck-Henning Tournament

Milford 71, Lexington 44

Milford improved to 9-5 on the season with the tournament victory over Lexington. Adin Portwood poured in a team-high 24 points to lead the Bearcats. Sawyer Lafffoon smacked three 3-pointers to help total 11 points. Will Teig had nine points.

Marseilles Holiday Tournament

Serena 77, Dwight 75

Dwight struggled with turnovers and free throws while still managing to total six players in double figures. Gavin Wykes’ 16 points led the Trojans followed by teammates Dawson Carr (14 points), Jeremy Kapper (13), Connor Telford (11), Kaleb Duden (11), and Wyatt Thompson (10).

Seneca 70, Wilmington 40

Ryder Meents and freshman Kyle Farrell each tallied 10 points to lead the Wildcats.

Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament

Beecher 53, Orion 50

Beecher opened up the Cliff Watkins Memorial Tournament with a three-point victory over Orion. Duane Doss led the Bobcats with 22 points, which was seven points more than teammate Mitch Landis.

Beecher 51, Lena-Winslow 50 (OT)

Beecher remained undefeated (2-0) in the tournament with an overtime victory over Le-Win. Duane Doss’ 23 points led the Bobcats. Mitch Landis contributed 12 points and Chris DeFrank had nine points. Beecher currently sits at 11-1 on the season.