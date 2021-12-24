GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kays experience a once in a lifetime opportunity down in Florida

When it comes to playing in high-level basketball tournaments out of state, players tend to remember more about the experiences and memories created rather than the team results itself.

This was apparent in the Kankakee girls basketball team’s latest trip down to Kissimmee, Fla., last weekend, where the Kays competed in the Kaylee Scholarship Association Classic Tournament, a three-day tournament that spanned from Dec.16-18.

“I think we had seven or eight girls who’ve never flown on an airplane before this trip,” said Kays coach Kurt Weigt. “I guess what it boils down to is to provide some life experiences for our kids.

“Those are the things that matter and we tried to create an experience for the girls who may never get another opportunity like this again or give them a first-time experience to let them know there’s a big world out there.”

The team flew out 15 players and five coaches from Midway airport down to the sunshine state where the Kays got to experience four games (three varsity and one JV game) against top-level competition, but they also got to experience things such as staying in a Cabana resort hotel as well as riding roller coasters at Universal Studios, amongst other things.

“Being part of a family of 12, the experience in Florida was amazing,” freshman Benkwasha Stroud said. “It was my first time flying and I was thankful for that experience…the roller coasters were my favorite part too because that was also the first time I got to experience being on one as well.”

The reason why this trip was such a big deal for the program and current team members was in fact due to the rarity of the occurrence, marking the first time the girls basketball program has made an out-of-state trip of the sort.

“That’s why we did it because it’s one of those lifetime experiences for the girls,” Weigt said. “We appreciate our athletic director, Ronnie Wilcox and our school board for allowing us to travel out of state to help give that experience to our girls.”

As joyful as it was for Weigt to see the happiness displayed all over his players’ faces throughout the three-day event, it was even more meaningful for the team members themselves, especially the veteran players who are in their final season.

“Being a senior on the team this was the first time I got to experience an opportunity like this,” senior Avery Jackson said. “I think the closest thing we’ve had to something like this was the State Farm Classic down in Bloomington, two years ago, but that was only a couple hours away.

“There was nothing like getting on a plane and heading down to Florida for such a prestigious event like the KSA tournament.”

On top of getting to enjoy two-day passes riding unlimited roller coasters at Universal Studios, playing multiple basketball games, and appreciating the late night shenanigans that happen overnight at the hotel, team members also had the pleasure of having a quality team dinner at a banquet.

“I have to say the dinner banquet Saturday night was my favorite part because we got a chance to get out and have dinner with some of the other teams,” Jackson said. “We were all dancing together and I feel like that was really special and a great memory.”

It was all the little things such as the dinners, events, and team bonding that made the trip so special despite the Kays falling 1-3 (0-3 in varsity, 1-0 in junior varsity) in the tournament. Although the scoreboard might not show it in December, the team thinks the on-court experience will help them later in the season.

“The teams were definitely different from our usual competition in the Southland Athletic Conference,” Jackson said. “Although we may not have won all the games, it gave us insight on where we are currently at…I think it was good to see that competition because it showed us how it’s going to be in the long run come postseason time later this year.”

As great of an experience this was for the Kays’ players, this won’t be something Kankakee plans to renew annually due to the high costs of paying for hotels, theme park passes, and dinners. However, coach Weigt has already begun looking at possible opportunities for next season that would allow for a similar opportunity without the extra-curricular festivities.

“It’s pretty expensive to stay in a resort for four days and have airfare, etc., however we’d like to try and have a trip like that every other year,” Weigt said. “I’ve already been in contact with some connections I have in North Carolina and Georgia to travel out of state and play some games next season. They won’t be connected to a theme park experience like this one, but nonetheless we will try to find some out-of-state games to have a similar experience.”