BOYS BASKETBALL: Kankakee Holiday Tournament set to return next week

Some holiday traditions just mean more than others, especially ones that have gone on for generations.

Since its inception in 1950, the Kankakee Holiday Tournament — three days full of high school boys basketball action sandwiched around Christmas time — has been one of those stapled traditions that spans further than just the Kankakee community.

However, like so many traditions the tournament had to be put on pause last season due to COVID-19. But luckily it’s set to return this season at Kankakee High School where a 16-team field comprised of two eight-team brackets will compete in the three-day tournament spanning from Dec. 28-30.

“The Kankakee community definitely missed out on the tournament last season,” 18-year tournament committee member Dan Brough said. “But I’d say it’s more than just the Kankakee community because we have a lot of good teams from our local area as well as some of the Chicago public teams that come down…it’s something that a lot of people look forward to every year and not having it last year was really unfortunate.

“It was necessary to take that pause, but it’s good to bring it back.”

Brough has served at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament since 1999 before becoming an official committee member in 2004, where he has since served as one of the tournament’s main statisticians. And although he, along with the rest of the committee members, realize that things can change in an instant, Brough noted that he is confident that the Kays will be able to host the return of the tournament seamlessly.

“I’m super excited that we are able to get back to hosting the Kankakee Holiday Tournament this season,” Brough said. “I know we are still a week away and things can change, but I’m fully confident we will be able to put this three-day tournament on hopefully without any issues.”

Despite coronavirus still being a glaring issue throughout the country the decision for Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox, as well as the members of the tournament’s committee, coaches and officials associated with the 16-team tournament, thought it was necessary to run it back, being that there are currently no restrictions in play at the local or state level.

“We are following the guidelines of the state and our local board,” Wilcox said. “Right now there’s nothing in place to restrict us from returning and so we decided to jump right back in with no restrictions in place.

“I’m looking forward to hosting eight games a day and hopefully the stands will be full of fans.”

The Kankakee Holiday Tournament Facebook page has posted a video, hosted by Kays boys basketball coach Chris Pickett, with more information on COVID-19 protocols for the tournament.

Fans are being asked to wear masks and families are asked to socially distance in the stands.

The games will also be streamed on the Kankakee Holiday Tournament Facebook page.

This year’s tournament will feature eight local teams — Kankakee in the blue division, and Central, Herscher, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence and St. Anne in the maroon division. Two out-of-state teams are joining, as Dimond (Alaska) returns to the blue division as a familiar former face and Adams Friendship (Wisc.) rounds out the maroon division, making it a unique tournament that will feature a variety of teams and play styles.

“I think it’s a unique tournament in that we have a big and small school division within the tournament,” Wilcox said. “Most of all the local schools are participating, which is exciting.

“We also are getting other schools from the city and different parts of the state…it’s a great opportunity for the entire area and community to come out and support local basketball while having fun.”

Pierre Allen, a senior for the Kays, has been attending the tournament ever since he was in middle school during the sixth grade. And so finally being able to compete in the tournament in his final season as a Kay is something he cherishes due to the different vibe the tournament brings compared to other tournaments and regular season games throughout the season.

“I like the intensity of the tournament and the excitement that it brings,” Allen said. “It’s fast-paced and loud. You’re just playing ball, but it’s different from regular season games because of all the energy from the fans, coaches and players on the court playing with you.”

The senior guard, along with the rest of his teammates, have high hopes of being able to walk away as this year’s holiday tournament champions.

“We are confident we can take home the championship on our home court,” Allen said. “We aren’t even thinking about taking a single loss.”

2020 — No tournament (COVID-19)

2019 — Kankakee

2018 — Lindblom

2017 — Kankakee

2016 — Andrew

2015 — Bradley-Bourbonnais

2014 — Bradley-Bourbonnais

2013 — Bradley-Bourbonnais

2012 — Milwaukee South (Wisc.)

2011 — Andrew

2019 — St. Anne

2018 — Chicago Christian

2017 — Momence

2016 — St. Anne

2015 — Illiana Christian

2014 — Illiana Christian

2013 — Central

2012 — Bishop McNamara

2011 — Herscher