ROUNDUP: Reed-Custer boys, Manteno girls earn nonconference wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 61, G-SW 13

The Comets opened the game on a 24-5 run in the first quarter on their way to a nonconference rivalry win Wednesday. Chris Hill led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points to go along with seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Eddie Gad notched a double-double with 11 points and rebounds apiece, two assists and four steals. Wes Shats and Lucas Foote also had 11 points apiece.

Cale Halpin’s six points paced the Panthers. Bennett Grant had four points, Bryce Handzus scored a bucket, and Garrett Grant made a free throw.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manteno 51, G-SW 19

Grace Sundeen scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter to lead the Panthers to their nonconference victory Wednesday night. Sundeen also had five steals. Kylie Saathoff put up another double-double effort with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Chloee Boros had 11 points and four steals. Drew Hosselton hauled in 11 boards, and Ashtyn Wischnowsky had eight rebounds and six assists.

Addi Fair led the Panthers with 15 points. Taeryn Lardi and Hannah Balcom had two points apiece.