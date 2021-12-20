ROUNDUP: Herscher boys hang on against Central; full night of girls basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Herscher 47, Central 40

In a matchup with his former team, Tigers head coach Brent Offill and his Herscher squad held on in nonconference rivalry action Monday night. Trey Schwarzkopf’s 17 points led the Tigers, and Brock Wenzelman added 11 points, as Herscher improved to 8-3 on the season.

Michael Hess had 11 points to lead the Comets. Nick Krueger had 10 points, and Jayce Meier scored nine points.

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Cissna Park 44, La Salette 41

The Timberwolves secured a seventh-place tournament finish by holding on Monday night. Gavin Spitz led Cissna Park with 17 points, and Malaki Verkler scored a dozen points.

Westville 64, Tri-Point 50

The Chargers settled for a 10th-place finish with a defeat Monday night. Conner Cardenas scored 20 points, and Bobby Mogged had 16 points.

Donovan 66, Illinois Lutheran 56

The Wildcats finished 11th after defeating their River Valley Conference rivals Monday night. Blake Bard hit seven 3-pointers to tally 21 points. Jesse Shell had 19 points, and Weston Lareau scored 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilmington 48, Reed-Custer 33

The Wildcats picked up a well-earned victory in the Illinois Central Eight Conference on Monday. Anna Liaromatis’ 14 points led Wilmington, which saw three scorers reach double figures. Alexa Clark scored 11 points, and Lexi Liaromatis scored 10 points.

Caelan Cole led the Comets with eight points and two steals. Laci Newbrough had six points and two rebounds.

Grant Park 40, Grace Christian 22

The Dragons earned a River Valley Conference victory Monday night, thanks in large part to Brooke Veldhuizen’s 15-point, 19-rebound double-double. Delaney Panozzo scored 12 points, and Camryn Nowak-Brown scored nine points.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Coal City 43, Plano 33

The Comets left Plano with a double-digit nonconference victory Monday. Molly Stiles led the Coalers with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals. Makayla Henline added 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Donovan-St. Anne 45, Momence 26

Donovan-St. Anne picked up an RVC victory with room to spare Monday. Paiton Lareau was unstoppable for the Wildcats, posting 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Erica Sirois added 11 points, an assist and two steals.

Britta Lindgren led Momence with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Veneza Ortiz, Makenna Marcotte and Mya Roberson had four points apiece.

Tri-Point 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 40

The Chargers squeaked out a dramatic victory in the RVC on Monday. Melina Schuette and Lainey Bertrand each had 11 points. Millie Ruiz and Kadie Hummel each scored six points.

Addi Fair had a game-high 18 points to lead Gardner-South Wilmington, which also got seven points from Eva Henderson.

Iroquois West 50, Illinois Lutheran 30

The Raiders earned a comfortable nonconference victory Monday. Shea Small had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Ilyana Nambo added 14 points, two assists, seven blocks and three steals.

WRESTLING

Manteno 33, Dwight 21; Ridgeview 57, Manteno 21

The Panthers split in their nonconference triangular meet at Dwight. Carter Watkins (160 pounds), Collin Zeppi (195) and Damian Alsup (285) went unbeaten for the Panthers. Nathanael Randle El won a match at 170 pounds.

No individual stats were available for Dwight.

SATURDAY: BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Joliet Winter Spring Invitational

Bradley-Bourbonnais (187 points) finished fourth in Saturday’s seven-team invitational. Zach Scheiwiller broke an invitational record when he won the 50-yard freestyle (23.24 s). Jake Lehman took second in the 50-yard breaststroke. Reavis won the invitational with 255 points.

<strong>Correction:</strong> <em>In Saturday’s Daily Journal, Trinity’s boys basketball team was mistakenly identified as Grace Christian. The Daily Journal sincerely regrets the error.</em>