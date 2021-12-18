FOOTBALL: Kankakee's Staples named Daily Journal Player of the Year

Tomele Staples still keeps a screenshot of the brief mention of his first start as Kankakee’s quarterback, the Kays’ season-opening 30-20 loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin that kicked off the shortened 2020-21 spring season.

“With an offense sputtering under quarterback Tomele Staples, the Kays made the switch to senior Tyjuane Stewart...,” the March 20 story read of the Kays’ quick trigger with their then-junior signal-caller. Staples split time all season long under center last spring, but this fall, the quarterback job was solely his for his senior season.

“He really got knocked down as a junior, and a lot of kids would have quit and given up, but he kept fighting,” Kays head coach Derek Hart said of Staples. “He didn’t pout or complain, he got better.

“In life you’ll have situations that pull you down, and if you keep going, great things are gonna happen.”

Those great things surely came for Staples and his Kankakee teammates this fall. Leading the Kays to their first-ever appearance in an IHSA football state championship game, Staples completed 158-of-239 passes for an area-best 2,153 yards and 30 touchdowns, while adding 194 yards and four rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the Kays’ 44-38 win over Marion in the IHSA Class 5A quarterfinals.

The Kays also set a new program record for wins in a season with their 14-1 record, which included their first-ever Southland Athletic Conference championship and first 9-0 season since 1990.

And now Staples, one of eight Kays selected to this year’s Daily Journal All-Area football team, has been named the Daily Journal Player of the Year, the exclamation point on what has truly been a dream season for the senior quarterback.

“To be a Division I college football player, or to be a pro athlete, those are far-off dreams,” Staples said. “But as a child my main dream was to be an athlete at Kankakee High School, having the fans cheering for me and the town cheering on my success.

“That was always most important to me.”

For the first three years of his high school career, Staples, affectionately known as Dayday, wasn’t sure that time would ever come on the gridiron, as he was never the full-time quarterback on any level as a freshman, sophomore or junior. But after he saw during his junior season just how much work he needed to do, Hart said Staples started to get the “it” he needed to figure out in order to be successful.

“Dayday didn’t really grasp it yet going into the spring, but that first game when I benched him for [Stewart] at halftime, that was a turning point,” Hart said. “He was like, ‘OK, I’m not as good as I thought I was, I’ve gotta do things differently,’ and the flip just switched for him.”

That included growing more into the leadership role that comes with playing the quarterback position. Hart, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at the high school level in Indiana, gained the quick respect of the program he inherited three seasons ago due to his calm, quiet demeanor, a trait Staples possesses as well.

“Showing up on time, being at meetings, holding people accountable — you don’t have to yell, [swear] or be mean, just do it right,” Hart said of the quiet leadership characteristics Staples developed. “When you’re the quarterback, everyone looks at you a certain way, and you don’t need to speak a certain way to be heard.

“The leap he took with both his maturity level and his confidence just went up as time went on.”

While those traits developed over high school, where Staples also credits former head football coach Omar Grant and assistant basketball coach Alan Ford with helping, the athletic abilities have been around for much longer.

Developing early on in 2-on-2 games of football, basketball and tag team wrestling with his older brothers, 23-year-old Kelvonte and 21-year-old Keelan, as well as their cousin, senior Kays wide receiver Christian Whallum, Staples began founding his passions in basketball and football.

Staples credits Kelvonte with serving as his main athletic fan and motivator, while Keelan serves as the hard-working role model he looks up to, and he hopes to provide the same inspiration for their youngest brother, 9-year-old Micah.

Those passions developed in football with the Eastside Bulldogs and in middle school basketball, first at Kennedy Middle School, where he helped lead his team to three victories over rivals King in sixth grade, before eventually getting to the high school level.

Pierre Allen, who played against Staples in football as a member of the Riverside Colts and with Staples in middle school hoops, said that whether it was with Staples or other peers, there was always plenty of both banter and support amongst their friend group growing up, playing against and with each other in different sports, which also included playing on the all-star team for the Kankakee Jaycees Little League.

“There’s a lot of smack talk about football, but then a lot of friendship with basketball,” Allen said. “There’s never animosity, just a fun rivalry; then we lock in and it’s go time, either against or with each other.”

And as they all came together in high school, after so much friendly competition growing up, Staples and his teammates knew that they could be the group to put Kankakee football on the map before they left.

“There was so much talent on both sides (of the Colts and Bulldogs) and we were all friends, so we always talked about how when it was our turn, we were gonna do things differently,” Staples said. “We would always see [past Kankakee teams] go down and not be able to get back up … it was something we wanted to change.”

They saw that change start to come their sophomore year, when the Kays fell in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Mascoutah. After there were no playoffs during the shortened spring season last year due to COVID-19, this fall became their one chance to do what they wanted to do, and what they wound up doing by advancing to the state finals.

Their biggest test on their road to the championship game, which they lost 34-15 to Fenwick, came in the quarterfinal round, when the Kays found themselves trailing 38-36 late in the fourth quarter.

But on 3rd-and-goal from the one-yard line, Staples took the snap from Trevion Campbell, the only center he’s ever played for, dating back to his very first snaps in youth football, and ran it in for a yard out to give the Kays the victory.

“That whole drive I wanted the ball in my hands,” Staples said. “I’ve always prided myself, whether it’s football or basketball, on having the last chance go through me.

“As a quarterback that’s something I pride myself on, so having confidence in my teammates to get to the one-yard line on third down, we knew we would get to the state championship.”

It’s been almost a month since the Kays returned to DeKalb with their second-place trophy, but even as the fall football season brings fans, and players, inside to the basketball court, the memories made by Staples and his teammates won’t be forgotten.

And while the first story about him on that football field spoke of sputters and missteps, the last story of him on the football field now celebrates the greatness that he and his teammates will always be remembered for.

“It’s kind of bittersweet knowing it’s over, especially the way we ended things,” Staples said. “I was driving to school today and saw people still with tehir cars painted; still seeing community impact we had, how everyone is still proud of us, we’re gonna have support for Kankakee football going up each year.

“And it started with us.”