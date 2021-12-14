ROUNDUP: IW boys top Watseka for fourth-straight win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 51, Watseka 41

Iroquois West improved to 7-1 and 2-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference by securing its fourth straight victory. Peyton Rhodes dropped 18 points to lead the Raiders. Cannon Leonard tallied 14 points and eight rebounds. Sam McMillan chipped in nine points and four assists.

Hunter Meyer’s 15 points led the Warriors. Jordan Schroeder notched 14 points, and Myles Lynch had four points.

Momence 49, Herscher 39

Momence (8-0) remains undefeated on the season with a double-digit victory against Herscher. James Stevenson Jr. led the Redskins with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jaden Walls had 11 points and five steals. Haven Roberts tallied 10 points and six rebounds.

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Peotone 53, Illinois Lutheran 34

Peotone jumped out to a 43-13 lead at halftime before never turning back. Mason Kibelkis scored a team-high 20 points, which was six more points than teammate Miles Heflin. Carson McGrath had six points. The Blue Devils improved to 4-4 on the season.

Milford 81, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50

Milford set a school record with 15 made 3-pointers, including seven in the first quarter to help best Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with 21 points, including three made 3-pointers. Andrew White cashed in six made 3-pointers to help total 20 points. Sawyer Laffoon had 11 points, and Nick Warren added 10 points.

Cissna Park 63, Chrisman 37

Malaki Verkler poured in a team-high 23 points to lead Cissna Park. Gavin Savoree nearly totaled as many points as Verkler with 20 points of his own. Gavin Spitz added seven points.

Tri-Point 73, Grace Christian 41

Connor Cardenas’ 31 points led the Chargers. Bobby Mogged contributed 27 points, and Dominic Carrera had six points.

Zach McGuirt totaled 23 points to lead the Crusaders. Adam Rauwolf and Miles Schaafsma had six points each.

Joliet Catholic 68, Beecher 30

Beecher (9-1) suffered its first loss of the season to end its best-ever start in program history. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Morris 57, Manteno 31

Manteno’s Manny Carrera totaled eight points, followed by teammates Nicky Johnson and Carter Drazy, who tallied six points each.

Seneca 82, Gardner-South Wilmington 57

G-SW fell to 3-6 on the season. Cale Halpin led the Panthers with 23 points and three steals. Bennett Grant had 16 points and two rebounds. Garrett Grant tallied 10 points and three rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Centennial 55, Watseka 30

Watseka (10-2) suffered its second loss of the season in double-digit fashion. Sydney McTaggart and Haven Meyer both led Watseka with seven points apiece.

Prairie Central 54, Beecher 44

A 13-0 run by Prairie Central late helped put the Bobcats away in the final frame. Abby Shepard led Beecher with 20 points, followed by teammates Rhiannon Saller (13 points) and Morgan McDermott (seven points).

Lemont 57, Reed-Custer 21

Samantha Sprimont tallied seven points and two rebounds to lead the Comets. Brooklyn Harding had six points and three steals.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 95, Daley College 69

The Cavaliers improved to 10-4 on the season. Chris Roberts notched 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead KCC. Amiri Young had eight points and three steals. James Franklin contributed 20 points and five rebounds. Josh Holmes chipped in 11 points and three rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 78, Prairie State 54

The Cavaliers improved to 5-4 overall with a double-digit win against Prairie State. Destiny Goodwin had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead KCC. Amarii Mays added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Summer Hill had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. Jaida Sherrod hauled in 11 rebounds.