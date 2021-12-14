BOYS BASKETBALL: Kankakee reflects on unique experience at Norm Stewart Classic

With Kankakee’s football team making history this fall by reaching the state championship game for the first time in school history, the boys basketball team — which is comprised of several football players — got a little later start to the season than usual.

But after the 0-3 start the short-handed Kays had at their season-opening Washington Tournament of Champions, the Kays finally are rounding into full form, doing so just in time for the entire team to enjoy the opportunity to cross state lines last weekend for the Norm Stewart Classic, a shootout held at the University of Missouri that featured teams from across the country in an event that featured 48 straight hours of high school hoops.

At midnight Saturday morning, the Kays took the court at Mizzou and faced off against South Iron, defending state champions in Missouri. After holding a double-digit lead for most of the game, the Kays bounced back from a late South Iron run that forced overtime, holding on in the extra frame for a 73-69 victory.

“It tells people we have a lot of heart,” said senior Nate Hill, the game’s MVP with 10 points, eight assists and the game-clinching steal at the end of overtime. “We don’t give up until that clock hits all zeroes.”

It was the second win of the season for the Kays, who have had three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues in their opponents’ programs the past two weeks. <em>(Editor’s note: the Daily Journal mistakenly said this was the Kays’ first win of the season on Monday.)</em>

The midnight start was rather unusual for the team, but any potential drowsiness that could have led to was alleviated by the bright lights the team stepped into on the same home court the University of Missouri’s men’s basketball team competes on as members of the Southeastern Conference in NCAA’s Division I.

“I’d never played at midnight like that, but it didn’t feel late,” Kays senior big man Kamar Whittaker said. “I felt like I had more energy just being in that arena.”

Aside from the bright lights of Mizzou Arena, the team spent the weekend on the university’s campus, a similar experience to the one the football team had during their weekend at Northern Illinois University at the state finals.

Kays coach Chris Pickett noted the opportunity for his kids to get some of the college experience was a vital part of the weekend. For a player such as junior Sam Yohnka — who Pickett said is pursuing a career in broadcast journalism, an education Missouri is internationally renowned for providing — it was something he got to see first-hand, as the game was broadcast on ESPN’s online streaming service and app.

“Being able to see viable options is a major key to students making future plans ...” Pickett said. “[Yohnka] saw some of their students in live action as they helped the ESPN broadcast, so it’s always a winning move to expose them to these types of things.”

Finding ways to travel and provide new experiences to the players in his program is something Pickett has strived to do in his five years with the Kays, as they’ve made at least one trip across state lines every season except last year, which was not possible because of COVID-19.

“Players know that if you play varsity here, you will be invited to a high-level event, and it will include travel,” Pickett said. “It serves different purposes, like exposing them to areas that they’ve never seen, like Mizzou’s campus, and it helps us develop camaraderie.

“If we’re ever fortunate enough to make it to the Final Four, the concept of travel, time management and preparation won’t be foreign to our guys ...” he added. “All of these experiences made us better as a team and made them better young men; I’m sure of that.”

As the Kays continue to make memories that would have seemed unfathomable at the school no more than a year ago, kids such as Hill — who have been able to be a part of now two big moments that have seen Kankakee recognized on TV, tablet and cellphone screens — are becoming the change they always have wanted to see in their hometown.

“That was super unexpected ... how we just blew up [this year],” Hill said. “Just bringing the community in and wanting to see us, it hasn’t been like that in a minute.

“It really means something to us because it’s big, and we don’t even know how big it will get.”