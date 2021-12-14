BOYS BASKETBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais loses stride with Bolingbrook in second half

BRADLEY — Despite its youth, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team — led by its experience in the frontcourt and young, exciting backcourt — has come into every game its played this season with the firm belief it could prove it was the best team on the hardwood that night, a mindset the Boilermakers took to their home floor against unbeaten Bolingbrook on Tuesday night in an eye-catching, early-season matchup in the Southwest Suburban Conference.

They kept that mindset despite falling behind by double digits in the first few minutes, rallying back to hold a brief lead at 14-13 and a couple ties, as late as 22-22, before the Raiders’ persistence paid off down the stretch to the tune of a 77-53 defeat of the Boilermakers.

The win improved the Raiders, who entered the season ninth in the first — and current — IHSA Class 4A AP Poll, to 9-0 on the season, and the Boilermakers fell to 6-3 after the conference crossover.

“Bolingbrook is a great team with a good staff and a really good coach,” Boilers coach Joe Lightfoot said. “Just later down the stretch, taking care of ball and executing sets got away from us, and it spurred them on runs we couldn’t come back from.”

As the Boilers made their quick storm back out in front and then momentarily neck-and-neck through the first and second quarters, the Raiders showed glimpses of pulling away, such as a quick 4-0 spurt when leading scorer Owen Freeman picked up a pair of fouls within possessions of one another three minutes into the second quarter.

But whether it was a big 3-pointer by Isaiah Davis or Ethan Kohl or a vicious dunk by Freeman that jolted the holiday-themed Red Surge crowd near the end of the first, Lightfoot noted whenever his team made a run Tuesday night, one person would light a torch that was passed across the team, which helped it stay within striking distance at 33-28 at the half.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve talked about the resilience of our team, and they truly have a never-say-die, never-quit attitude,” Lightfoot said. “And we have guys [who] can get buckets and drop them fast.

“Once things settled down, we got in a flow, and when guys see shots go in, it starts a wildfire and gets contagious for us.”

But each time the Boilers started to heat up, Bolingbrook’s combination of speed and size proved to be too much for the Boilers, as the Raiders made efficient use of their assets on the glass and in transition, and their defensive pressure also aided in a handful of second-half turnovers.

After the Boilers were in danger of falling behind by as many as 20 in the second quarter, they slowly built another comeback attempt at the end of the third, highlighted by a Mark Robinson 3-pointer off of a well-run set that cut the deficit to 10, only for a Bolingbrook buzzer-beater a few eye blinks later that made it 54-41 after three quarters and served as an essential backbreaker for the Boilers.

With the continued resilience throughout, Lightfoot is positive his young team can turn back around and right the ship Friday, when the Boilers host Argo at 7 p.m.

“We’re building off of that [resilience], and guys [are] starting to dig in and make plays defensively,” Lightfoot said. “We’ll watch the film and learn from it, come out tomorrow and get to practice.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Freeman led the Boilers with 12 points and three rebounds. Robinson and Kohl had nine points apiece, and Davis added seven points.

Friday's Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball game against Argo at 7 p.m. will serve as this year's Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Hall of Fame game, with former track and field state champion Amy Harvoth set to be inducted into the school's hall of fame.

After the JV game scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Harvoth, the 2009-10 IHSA Class 3A Girls High Jump state champion, will be honored with a ceremony and induction into the hall of fame.