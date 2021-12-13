CHEERLEADING: Several high schools, middle schools compete at Boilermaker Classic

The competitive cheerleading season is officially in full swing, as several schools flocked to Bradley-Bourbonnais on Sunday to compete in the Boilermaker Classic, a competition that featured three levels of high school teams and a middle school division as well.

In the medium high school division, Kankakee took first place, edging out Coal City for the title. Herscher earned a Top-3 spot in the small division, finishing second to Oakwood. In the small JV division, Bradley-Bourbonnais finished second to Sandburg. At the middle school level, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center edged out Bradley Central.