ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys win in overtime at Norm Stewart Classic

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 73, South Iron (Mo.) 69 (OT)

The Kays traveled to the University of Missouri in Columbia, where they used the extra frame in their game that tipped off at midnight Saturday morning to knock off the defending MSHSAA Class 1A state champions in the Norm Stewart Classic, a national shootout geared toward raising money and awareness for the American Cancer Society and Special Olympics Missouri.

Tomele Staples’ 18 points were a team-high for Kankakee, which picked up its second victory of the season. Pierre Allen scored 13 points, Naz Hill scored 12 points, Kamar Whittaker had 11 points, and Nate Hill added 10 points and eight assists for the Kays.

Beecher 51, Herscher 43

Beecher improved to 9-0 on the season with an eight-point win against the Tigers. Duane Doss led the Bobcats with 19 points. Mitch Landis and Chris DeFrank had 12 points apiece.

Brock Wenzelman totaled a game-high 20 points to lead Herscher. Carson Splear tallied eight points, and Trey Schwarzkopf added seven points

Trinity 58, Galesburg Christian 28

Jesse Jakresky notched 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles. Luke Green totaled 13 points and three steals. Carter Stoltz added 12 points and seven rebounds. Trinity improved to 6-6 on the season.

Prairie Central 60, St. Anne 37

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

La Salette 53, Central 52

Michael Hess scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Comets. Luke Shoven tallied 17 points. Nick Krueger had five points.

Morris 66, Wilmington 46

Reid Juster led the Wildcats with 19 points and seven rebounds. Ryder Meents had 16 points and five assists. Wilmington dropped to 1-3 on the season.

South Newton 51, Watseka 38

Braiden Walwer recorded 13 points to lead Wilmington. Hunter Meyer had 11 points, and Jobey Grant chipped in six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 65, Phillips 32

Avery Jackson did everything and then some for the Kays on Saturday, going for a game-high 23 points, to go along with 10 steals, eight rebounds and five assists. Nikkel Johnson contributed 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Taleah Turner had six points, seven assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Watseka 54, Tri-Point 29

The Warriors improved to 9-1 on the season. Sydney McTaggart led Watseka with 17 points. Allie Hoy had 10 points.

Melina Schuette and Tessa Heinkel both had a team-high six points to lead the Chargers. Mikaylah English added four points.

Galesburg Christian 46, Trinity 28

Anna Sommons poured in 18 points and five rebounds to lead the Eagles. Maddie Shold had six points and six rebounds.

Iroquois West Holiday Tournament

Dwight 33, Iroquois West 27

The Trojans knocked off the tournament hosts on the opening day of action with a six-point win against their former Sangamon Valley Conference rivals, thanks in large part to a game-changing 20-2 run in the second half.

Kassy Kodat’s well-rounded 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals led Dwight. Brooke Vigna just missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds. Mikayla Bregin hauled in 14 boards for Dwight.

Ilyana Nambo had 10 points to lead the Raiders. Hayley McCann had seven points, and Shea Small added six points.

Herscher 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 9

Lacy Grigas’ 10 points led Herscher. Mia Ruder and Ella Gessner chipped in seven points each.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Wilmington 42, Central 28

No stats were made available.

Milford 42, Hoopeston 27

No stats were made available.

Herscher 58, Wilmington 22

Herscher improved to 10-3 overall with a second win on the evening against Wilmington, advancing the Tigers to a meeting tonight with Dwight at 5:30 in Onarga. Macey Moore contributed 16 points, including two made 3-pointers to lead the Tigers. Mia Ruder had 13 points, and Ella Gessner totaled 10 points.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Milford 40, Dwight 35

The Bearcats got the best of the Trojans in Saturday’s afternoon tilt, setting Milford up for a 7 p.m. tipoff in Onarga against Wilmington today, thanks in large part to a game-high 19 points from Hunter Mowrey.

Kodat paced the Trojans with 14 points and six steals. Lilly Duffy added seven points, five rebounds and two steals. Njzoma Asllani went for seven points and four boards.

Central 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 17

No stats were made available.

Iroquois West 48, Hoopeston 38

No stats were made available.

WRESTLING

Central-Iroquois West 57, Bismarck-Henning 22; Central-Iroquois West 69, St. Thomas More 6; Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Central-Iroquois West 39

Central-Iroquois West went 2-1 on the evening with wins against Bismarck-Henning and St. Thomas More. Seven Comets wrestlers posted undefeated records on the evening. Kayden Cody (120 pounds), Gage Poyner (126), Brayden Morris (138), Damian Bailey (160), Auston Miller (182), Hunter Hill (220) and Giacomo Panozzo (285) swept their individual matches to lead the Comets.

No individual results were available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Barrington 41, Coal City 28; Crystal Lake Central 46, Coal City 30; Plainfield North 49, Coal City 27; Coal City 51, Warren 27; Coal City 52, Maine South 24

Coal City went 2-3 in five matches Saturday. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 6 Illinois Central College 103, KCC 52

Destiny Goodwin led the Cavaliers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Hayley Diveley and T’Laizha Morris added six points each. Myheavaen Parker tallied three points, three rebounds and two steals.