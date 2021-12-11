ROUNDUP: Beecher's unbeaten start reaches eight; B-B boys dismantle Lincoln-Way East

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 69, Grant Park 35

The Bobcats caught fire from deep, drilling 11 3-pointers as a team, to keep their undefeated record intact at 8-0 on the season. Duane Doss and Mitch Landis had 18 points apiece to pace Beecher. Landis added nine assists and five rebounds, while Doss had five assists and four steals. Adyn McGinley added 14 points, three assists and four steals. Chris DeFrank chipped in 11 points.

Rylan Heldt led the Dragons, who saw a four-game winning streak snapped, with 11 points. John Kveck had 10 points and Ty Hudson scored seven points.

Watseka 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28

The Warriors’ defense held GCMS to just nine points in the first half in what ended up becoming an 18-point Watseka victory.

Jordan Schroeder’s 16 points were a game-high for Watseka, one point more than teammate Braiden Walwer. Hunter Meyer added nine points and Jobey Grant scored six points.

Central 56, St. Anne 51

The Comets squeaked out a five-point road victory in River Valley Conference play Friday night. Jayce Meier led the Comets with 19 points. Luke Shoven scored 11 points and Michael Hess had 10 points.

Jordan Davis’ 22 points led the Cardinals, and all scorers. Jayvon Justice was also in double-figures with 10 points.

Tri-Point 57, Illinois Lutheran 49

The Chargers got a 25-point fourth quarter to complete the comeback in Friday’s RVC victory. Connor Cardenas and Bobby Mogged each had 21 points and Jose Amador scored seven points. Donovan Conners’ six points came on a pair of fourth-quarter triples.

Gardner-South Wilmington 44, Donovan 37

The Panthers squeaked out a victory in Friday’s SVC defensive battle. Cale Halpin scored 21 points and recorded five steals to lead G-SW. Bennett Grant had 11 points and eight rebounds. Gabe McCugh and Bryce Handzus each scored six points.

Blake Bard and Jesse Shell had 11 points apiece to lead Donovan. Bard added two boards and a steal and Shell added five rebounds. Dalton Anderson had six points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Streator 61, Wilmington 46

The Wildcats dropped to 1-2 on the season Friday despite a 20-point outing from Tysen Meents. Reid Juster added eight points, eight rebounds and four assists.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 62-, Lincoln-Way East 37

The Boilermakers continued their strong start with their second victory in as many SouthWest Suburban Conference games to improve to 5-2 on the season. Owen Freeman’s 23 points and nine rebounds led the way, including a perfect 2-for-2 from the 3-point line. Isaiah Davis added four 3’s and totaled 16 points. Anthony Kemp added eight points and four boards.

Christian Liberty 52, Trinity 40

The Eagles fell to 4-6 on the season with Thursday’s loss. Clay Gadbois led Trinity with 16 points. Noah Lundmark had nine points and Carter Stoltz added six points and 10 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 70, Thornton 48

Brianna Snead made Kays girls basketball history by draining eight 3-pointers as part of a 24-point, four-rebound performance that also included a steal and an assist. Avery Jackson added 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Courtney Green and Jakia Autman had eight points apiece.

Lincoln-Way East 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41

The Boilermakers fell in SouthWest Suburban Conference action Thursday despite an 18-point effort from sophomore Ellie Haggard. Trinity Davis added 10 points and Tess Wallace scored five points.

Grant Park 49, Illinois Lutheran 21

The Dragons’ Delaney Panozzo outscored the Chargers on her own, going for 28 points and nine rebounds Thursday. Brooke Veldhuizen added 15 points and six steals.

Peotone 50, Reed-Custer 12

The Blue Devils didn’t allow more than five points in any quarter of their defensive masterpiece Thursday. Mady Kibelkis led Peotone with 12 points. Marissa Velasco and Jenna Hunter each had 10 points, with Velasco adding four rebounds and Hunter hauling in six boards.

Laci Newbrough had five points and seven rebounds to lead Reed-Custer. Caelan Cole added three points and four boards.

Herscher 41, Wilmington 31

The Tigers built a double-digit lead by halftime that they took through the end of regulation Thursday. Mia Ruder’s 12 points led the Tigers, followed by 11 points from Ella Gessner and seven points from Elise Kukuck.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Donovan-St. Anne 24

The Panthers picked up their first victory of the season Thursday night, led by 16 points from Grace Olsen. Hannah Balcom added 11 points and Eva Henderson scored 10 points.

No individual stats were available for Donovan-St. Anne.

Coal City 38, Streator 20

The Coalers took a 10-point lead at halftime and doubled it eight minutes later by outscoring the Bulldogs 15-5 in the third quarter. Magan Planeta had nine points and four boards to lead the Coalers. Audrey Cooper added eight points, two rebounds, an assist and four steals. Molly Stiles and Makayla Henline had six points apiece.

Lisle 47, Manteno 34

The Panthers were dealt an Illinois Central Eight Conference defeat Thursday. Kylie Saathoff led Manteno with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Drew Hosselton had nine points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Central 46, Momence 23

The Comets doubled up on their River Valley Conference rivals, led by Emma Skeen’s 13 points. Allison Cox notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Alana Gray also scored 10 points for Central.

Britta Lindgren and Makenna Marcotte had six points apiece for Momence. Lindgren also pulled down six rebounds.

Christian Liberty 55, Trinity 17

The Eagles were led by Emily McGinnis’ seven points as they fell to 3-6 on the season.

Dwight 40, Putnam County 32

The Trojans picked up their first girls basketball victory in the Tri-County Conference Thursday, led by 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals from Kassy Kodat. Lilly Duffy added nine points, three steals and an assist. Brooke Vigna went for eight points and 15 rebounds.

WRESTLING

In an Illinois Central Eight Conference triangular at Reed-Custer Thursday, the host Comets defeated Lisle 51-24 and followed that up with a 45-24 victory over Wilmington.

Nine Comets — Judith Gamboa (106 pounds), Landon Markle (138), Ryan Tribble, Noah Windsor (152), Brenden Tribe (160), Rex Pfeifer (170), Brandon Moorman (182), Kody Marschner (220) and Gunnar Berg (285) had two wins apiece for the hosts, while Seth Billingsley (120), Ascher Phillips (138) and John Aylward (195) each won a match for the 2-0 Comets.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Coal City 52, Manteno 6

The Coalers were clicking on all cylinders in Thursday’s ICE action. With weight classes 103-138 pounds all going as single or double forfeits, the action picked up at 145 pounds, where Mataeo Blessing of Coal City earned a tech fall victory. Jack Poyner (152), Andrew Feisley (220) and Michael Gonzalez (285) earned tech fall victories as well for Coal City. Zach Finch (160) won by major decision while fellow Coalers Braiden Young (182) and Drake Dearth (195) won by decision.

Manteno’s Wyatt Young (170) earned a tech fall victory for the Panthers.

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Bradley-Bourbonnais 143, TF South 10

The Boilermakers couldn’t have gotten their season off to much better of a start than they did Thursday.

Jake Lehman won the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Zach Scheiwiller won the 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Ethan Smith won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle. Briyan Pareda won the diving portion of the meet, Lando Luoto won the 100-yard backstroke and Jonah Warmoth won the 100-yard breaststroke for a Boilermakers team that also swept the relay races.

GIRLS BOWLING

Rich Township 1337, Kankakee 1273

The Kays won the first game 654-608 before the Raptors roared back with a 729-619 victory in the second game. Jillian Brinkman’s 223 was the Kays’ leading score in the first game. Mackenzie Sands led the team with a 159 in the second.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

KCC 104, McHenry 86

The Cavaliers improved to 8-4 on the season with a well-balanced offensive effort Thursday. Chris Roberts and James Franklin went for 22 points each, while Roberts added five steals and Franklin had three rebounds. Josh Holmes had 16 points and five boards. Kevin Vance had 12 points and Jaylen Jennings scored 10 points.