BOYS BASKETBALL: Herscher executes late to spoil Oloffson's return to school as Peotone coach

HERSCHER — Every long-tenured coach’s wish is to be able to pick up a road victory against their former team in their first game back to their former gym. However, sometimes those wishes don’t always come true.

That was once again evident Friday evening when legendary Herscher coach and first-year Peotone head coach Ron Oloffson made his return to the Tiger gymnasium, where the home squad wound up taking a 61-52 victory over the Blue Devils thanks to a 9-2 run in the final two minutes of the game.

“I told my guys before the game that Oloffson knows all of your strengths and all of your weaknesses,” first-year Herscher head coach Brent Offill said. “We had to make our strengths better and hide our weaknesses more because Oloffson is going to expose them...our players got through all of that adversity and I really enjoyed the ending because my team really fought hard for the win.”

Once Herscher overcame a 8-7 deficit in the first frame to take a commanding 29-18 lead into halftime Peotone quickly responded with an 18-14 run in the third quarter with the help of a third-quarter explosion by Mason Kibelkis, who totaled 12 of his game-high 27 points to cut the Blue Devils’ deficit to seven points heading into the final frame.

From there, Kibelkis continued his offensive onslaught by scoring seven of his teams’ first nine points to put Peotone in position to make a run being down just 51-45 with around three minutes remaining in the game.

Yet, that’s when Tiger point guard Trey Schwarzkopf took matters into his own hands. Scoring a team-high 21 points, including eight in the final quarter, the five-foot-nine senior put the game to rest thanks to solid defense and clutch free throw shooting.

Following a made free throw by Cody Lunsford and a missed 3-point attempt by Kibelkis, Herscher got into the bonus when Kibelkis fouled Schwarzkopf to put him at the line, where the senior point guard went 2-for-2 to put his squad up 55-50 with under a minute remaining in the contest.

Following the clutch makes at the strike Schwarzkopf then snagged a steal from Kibelkis on Peotone’s ensuing offensive possession before going coast-to-coast, to help set up Lunsford for an and-one layup that effectively put the game to rest with just over 30 seconds remaining.

“I feel good, even though we took the loss tonight,” Oloffson said. “We just aren’t quite there yet, that’s all. I thought we put ourselves into position to win, but we just aren’t there yet.

“Passing and shot selection hurt us and defensively we were just okay at times,” the hall-of-fame coach added. “We let their best player [Schwarzkopf] dominate the game tonight.”

The nine-point victory over one of its Illinois Central Eight counterparts helped Herscher improve to 6-1 and help extend its winning-streak to four games.

“We took a lot of pride in our defense, especially against Kibelkis since he’s such a good shooter,” Schwarzkopf said. “We wanted to stop him and play the best defense we could to help ourselves win down the stretch.”

On top of Schwarzkopf’s performance, Herscher got plenty of contributions from its other team members as four Tiger players totaled double figures. Schwarzkopf led the way with 21 points, followed by teammates Brock Wenzelman (13 points), Lunsford (11), and Joe Holohan (10).

“We talk about that all time that if we can keep everyone active then we want the most-open player to shoot the ball,” Offill said. “We try to make it that simple. We normally let anyone take open looks…and so when I can see four guys in double-figures that’s a great sign of a team effort and we can build off that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schwarzkopf shot 6-for-9 from the field, including a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line to total 21 points to lead Herscher. Wenzelman added 13 points, three steals, and one rebound. Lunsford contributed 11 points and five rebounds. Holohan chipped in 10 points, five rebounds, and one steal.

Kibelkis shot 8-for-17 with six made 3-pointers to tally a game-high 27 points to lead Peotone. Miles Heflin had 11 points, eight rebounds, and two steals while Carson McGrath chipped in eight points and two rebounds.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Herscher (6-1) will travel to Beecher for a game against the undefeated Bobcats (8-0) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday while Peotone (3-4) will take some time off to regroup before hosting Illinois Lutheran at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.