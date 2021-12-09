Cissna Park boys and girls basketball previews

Cody Smith

BOYS

Head coach: Seth Johnson (third season)

2020-21 Record: 5-12

Conference: Vermillion Valley

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

5 Ethan Huse G Jr 5’6”

10 Gavin Savoree G Sr 5’8”

11 Chase Petry G So 5’8”

20 Colson Carley G Fr 5’6”

22 Tyler Neukomm F So 6’0”

25 Malaki Verkler F Sr 6’3”

31 Gavin Spitz F Jr 6’4”

35 Gabe Bohlmann F Jr 5’11”

42 Kinley VanHoveln F Fr 5’10”

Young Timberwolves look to build off late-season winning streak last winter

Having only three returning varsity players and just nine total players on its roster Cissna Park head coach Seth Johnson knows that it’s going to be an uphill battle as the Timberwolves prepare to enter their first full season competing in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

“The nine guys that we do have, want to be here, and will give 100%,” Johnson said. “With that being said, one of our goals is to win 10 or more games this season and try to finish in the top half of our new conference, the VVC.”

Cissna Park lost one its best players in program history in Ian Rogers, who graduated after having averaged 15 points, six rebounds and four assists per game last season as a senior, which helped him finish as the Timberwolves’ sixth-all-time scorer (1,189 points) and set school records for most career 3-pointers made (252) as well as most consecutive games with a 3-point make (36-straight games).

With Rogers out of the picture, Johnson will look for one of his seniors, Malaki Verkler, who averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game last season, to become the team’s floor general and take over when need be.

Verkler could also be in position to reach 1,000 career points if he can outdo his 2020-21 campaign since he comes into this season with a career total of 662 points.

Another pair of key puzzle pieces will be the rise of play from senior Gavin Savoree and junior Gavin Spitz. Both Savoree and Spitz gained valuable experience at the varsity level last season and according to coach Johnson the two have made significant improvements this offseason.

“Savoree and Spitz will both be key parts to our team this year,” Johnson said.

Knowing it may be a struggle early on figuring out lineups with such a small roster and being that most of the Timberwolves conference games come in the second half of the season, coach Johnson noted that by that time he hopes to see his squad in an uptrend.

“The conference season will be played mostly in the second half of the season,” Johnson said. “So we hope that our team is trending up and then we can surprise some people.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Anthony Videka (seventh season)

2020-21 Record: 3-13

Conference: Vermillion Valley

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

1 Julia Edelman G Fr 5’3”

2 Addison Seggebruch G So 5’5”

3 Hannah Kollmann F Fr 5’5”

4 Mikayla Knake G Jr 5’8”

5 Regan King G So 5’9”

10 Morgan Sinn G So 5’6”

11 Emma Morrical F Sr 5’9”

13 Riley Maul F Jr 5’5”

20 Tricia Karas F Jr 5’5”

21 Ava Seggebruch G Fr 5’9”

25 Brooklyn Stadeli F So 5’9”

Youthful Timberwovles ready to take on the challenge of competing in the VVC

With head coach Anthony Videka back in charge, the seventh-year head coach believes his team is ready to turn back the clock and secure its first winning season since Cissna Park went 21-10 overall during the 2017-18 season.

“This will be difficult with us joining a new conference, but this group is up for the task,” Videka said.

Winning just three games last season and 15 games combined over the past three seasons the Timberwolves will look to return to their winning ways with the help of their 2020-21 first-team All-Sangamon Valley Conference member Mikayla Knake, who averaged 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals per game last season as a sophomore.

Knake, along with senior Emma Morrical and sophomore Addison Seggebruch, who did a bit of everything for Cissna Park last season, when she averaged five points, four rebounds, and two assists in her freshman campaign, will all look to be the focal points of the Timberwolves’ chances of turning things around.

“We are looking to turn the corner this season and get back to our winning ways with our young team,” Videka said. “We have had a tough go in terms of record, but our attitude and work ethic have never faltered.”

In spite of having a roster of seven underclassmen compared to just four upperclassmen, Cissna Park has plenty of returners on top of Knake, Morrical, and Seggebruch. Sophomores Regan King and Morgan Sinn are set to fill into bigger roles after having gotten limited minutes as freshmen last season. In addition, the Timberwolves will also return juniors Riley Maul and Tricia Karas who’ve both spent the past two seasons on the varsity level.

Another key asset will be the rise of play from freshman Julia Edelman. The five-foot-three guard will see plenty of action in her freshman campaign as she looks to be one of the team’s main ball handlers.