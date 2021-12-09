BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee's Sanchez named Daily Journal Player of the Year

Looking back just four years ago, Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi remembers like it was yesterday when he decided Julio Sanchez was going to play varsity soccer as a freshman. It was the day he realized Sanchez had untapped potential to become one of the Kays’ top players for years to come.

“As a freshman I definitely saw there was a lot of potential there,” Mkhwanazi, who also was beginning his Kankakee tenure that season, said of Sanchez. “Physique-wise, he stood out, and technically he was comfortable with the ball while having a high IQ.

“You could tell he had a bright future; it was just a [matter] of trying to keep him motivated and help him develop to become an even better player.”

Playing against older competition for the better half of his life because his father, Humberto Sanchez, let Sanchez join him in recreational leagues playing against older kids and adults, Sanchez quickly found himself becoming a focal point for the Kays during his freshman year, when he snagged Southwest Athletic All-Conference honors as well as being named Kankakee’s varsity Freshman of the Year (2018).

Since then, Sanchez has spent the past four seasons as one of the most tactically and technically sound midfielders in the area, culminating in a senior season that earned Sanchez the 2021 Daily Journal Soccer Player of the Year award.

Sanchez displayed his talents with a superb freshman campaign, but his love for the game came at a much younger age, when he and his father would kick the ball around in the backyard.

“I started getting into soccer around 9 years old from my father,” Sanchez said. “At that time, I was just kicking the ball around with him and my friends. I didn’t get into playing soccer with a team until I was around 13 years old.”

By the time Sanchez got around to playing on an official team — the Southland FC Strikers — at 13, he was playing against kids as old as 15 and was primed to handle the stiff competition of playing on the varsity squad as a freshman.

During his four-year varsity career, Sanchez notched four straight Daily Journal All-Area and Southland Athletic Conference nods as a vital piece to a Kays squad that recently won its first-ever All-City, Southland Athletic Conference and regional championships this season.

“My freshman year, myself, our coaches and the rest of the team members always said that we wanted to be good and good enough to make history,” Sanchez said. “When I was an underclassman and we’d lose, we’d always hear ‘Trust the process.’ Our team trusted that, and it eventually showed by us making school history this past season.”

Spending most of his time as a forward midfielder, someone who spends equal time playing both offense and defense, Sanchez never got the opportunity to light up the stat sheet the way some of his peers did, but his overall sound play and willingness to do all the little things is what made him such a rare talent.

“My role as a forward midfielder was to help my teammates no matter the situation and be an example for them,” Sanchez said. “When it came to games, I was in charge of moving and attacking the ball.

“I’m supposed to get everyone engaged with the game and look for open opportunities to score and help win the game.”

The ability to do whatever he was called upon to do is something Coach Mkhwanazi never will forget about the core senior who helped build the Kays’ program into what it is today.

“What I’ll remember most about Sanchez is that he was someone who was always reliable,” Mkhwanazi said. “He was someone who I didn’t have to think twice about putting at multiple positions.

“It wasn’t a question or concern about ability because I knew he’d always do well whatever position I put him in.”

Out of all the individual achievements — such as winning the 2021 Rivals Cup MVP, Team MVP and being named and IHSSCA All-Sectional selection — taking home the IHSA Class 2A regional crown at home this past season is his fondest memory, most notably because of the suffering defeat he and the Kays felt in their previous attempt at a regional title.

“Winning the regional title at our home field was by far my favorite memory playing for Kankakee,” Sanchez said. “It was special because I remember my freshman year we hosted regionals, and we suffered a big defeat to Providence.

“So, after that loss, I always wanted to win a regional crown at home because I felt like we let our community down four years ago.”

Four years and countless trophies and honors later, Sanchez seemed to avenge that playoff loss from his freshman season.