GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: McNamara's Allaway named Daily Journal Player of the Year

To put it lightly, Bishop McNamara senior middle hitter Jacqueline Allaway is one of the best volleyball players to ever put on a Fightin’ Irish uniform.

Whether it was helping the Irish land their first regional title since 2012 last season — her senior campaign — when she totaled 308 kills, 144 digs, 56 blocks, and 38 aces or helping the team snag its first Metro Suburban Conference crown since the 1984 squad during last year’s shortened season when McNamara finished 10-6 and 8-5 in the MSC, Allaway always tended to come up big when her team needed her most.

“As much as volleyball is a team game, it’s also a game where you need stand-out players, and Allaway is one of those stand-out type players,” Bishop McNamara head coach Ryan Thomas said. “At her position in the middle, she was able to play all the way around, which most middles, if any, don’t do. She can put the ball away, and that’s going to help any volleyball team.”

Allaway has been named the 2021 Daily Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.

Being a four-year varsity starter, Allaway noticed although she knew she was capable of becoming one the best volleyball players to come out of McNamara, she didn’t always have the level of confidence she has now, especially when it came to her freshman campaign playing on the varsity squad.

“I think my freshman year I didn’t have as much confidence as I do now,” Allaway said. “So, I think having higher confidence and gaining a higher volleyball IQ over the years has helped me a lot.”

Thomas took over as the Irish’s head coach last season after serving in an assistant varsity role for the previous five seasons under former head coach George Hagemaster. During that time as an assistant, Thomas noted he saw the potential of Allaway becoming a key piece for the Fightin’ Irish as soon as she walked off the court from open gyms before trying out for the team.

“I knew that Allaway was going to be a special player if she put in the work on the first day of the first open gyms,” Thomas said. “I’ll never forget the fact when she walked into the gym and after the open gym, I called George Hagemaster and said, ‘I think we just found one of the positions of need.’”

Since her freshman campaign, Allaway has totaled numerous awards on top of her career statistics of 585 kills, 439 digs, 214 blocks and 127 aces, all ranking among some of the best in program history. In four years as a varsity starter, Allaway earned accolades as a four-time Metro Suburban All-Conference selection, 2020-21 MSC MVP and three-time Daily Journal All-Area player, in addition to several all-tournament teams.

Yet, out of all her individual accomplishments, Allaway noted her proudest moment came when she helped lead her squad to its first regional crown since the 2012 season, when the Irish toppled Pontiac in a three-set thriller on their home court in comeback fashion.

“I’m most proud about winning the IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional championship this past season because that was one of our goals coming into the season,” Allaway said. “So, to be able to accomplish that feat felt really great.”

At 5-foot-9, the senior also routinely displayed her talent as being one of the most consistent and hardest hitters within the area during the past few seasons. Allaway attributed her high-velocity spikes to her year-round volleyball training, as well as being a multi-sport athlete.

“I feel like a lot of that has to do with me going to the gym a lot,” Allaway said. “In addition, I also do a lot of jump training and stuff like that. I feel like being a multi-sport athlete by playing softball also helped me in that aspect as well.”

Now that Allaway’s Irish volleyball career is put to rest, she has begun putting her focus on furthering her volleyball career in college. Although she doesn’t know exactly where she’ll end up given she’s talking to multiple schools — such as Indiana Tech, Dominican University (River Forest) and Joliet Junior College — she plans to continue to play the sport she loves most.

Wherever Allaway goes and however her college career ends, up she always will be able to look back on what seems to be one of the best volleyball careers at Bishop McNamara.

“From when I’ve been at McNamara, Allaway has been a Top-2 player to put on an Irish uniform,” Thomas said. “I think I’d put her in the same category as Taylor Valant, and Valant had an extremely good career both at McNamara and at college.

“I’m not sure about the people who came before when I got to McNamara, but I think she’d definitely be a Top-5 player in program history.”