ROUNDUP: Peotone girls hand Watseka its first loss of the season

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone 52, Watseka 43

Peotone handed Watseka its first loss of the season by securing a nine-point victory. Jenna Hunter led the Blue devils with 18 points and seven rebounds. Madi Schroeder tallied 16 points and four assists. Mady Kibelkis had nine points and eight rebounds.

Allie Hoy’s 13 points led the Warriors. Sydney McTaggart pitched in 12 points.

Kankakee 59, Champion Central 54

Avery Jackson racked up a team-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds and four steals to lead the Kays. Taleah Turner added 14 points and two steals. Nikkel Johnson had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Sandburg 57, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38

Trinity Davis poured in 22 points to lead the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard chipped in 16 rebounds and eight points.

Coal City 41, Morris 33

Makayla Henline notched 18 points, two rebounds and two steals to lead the Coalers. Molly Stiles added nine rebounds and eight points. Audrey Cooper recorded a team-high three steals.

Prairie Central 57, Reed-Custer 16

Mya Beard recorded seven points and three rebounds to lead the Comets. Samantha Sprimont added four points and four rebounds. Reed-Custer is 5-5 this season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 62, Central 31

Beecher improved to 7-0 on the season with a double-digit victory against the Comets. Mitch Landis recorded 13 points, eight assists, six rebounds and six steals to lead the Bobcats. Duane Doss poured in 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Adyn McGinley added 11 points and four rebounds.

Central’s Jayce Meier totaled seven points, followed by teammates Michael Hess (six points) and Luke Shoven (five points).

Tri-Point 66, St. Anne 47

The Chargers opened the game on a 30-11 run before never looking back. Bobby Mogged led Tri-Point with 24 points, followed by teammates Connor Cardenas (17 points) and Ayden McNeil (12).

Tim White’s 20 points led the Cardinals. Adrian Chagoya contributed 18 points, and Jayvon Justice had five points.

Momence 61, Illinois Lutheran 29

James Stevenson Jr. totaled 19 points to lead Momence and help the Redskins improve to 7-0 on the season. Jaden Walls tallied 16 points, and Kud’de Bertram notched 10 points.

Bishop McNamara 60, Chicago Christian 30

Jaxson Provost led the Irish with a team-high 17 points. Grant Fouts contributed 11 points, which was one more point than teammate Sean Storer.

Wilmington 42, Coal City 40

Ryder Meents led the Wildcats with 15 points by sealing the two-point victory with a clutch free throw. Tysen Meents had 11 points, and Cade McCubbin chipped in nine points.

Carter Garrelts’ 14 points led the Coalers. Carson Shepard tallied 10 points, and Aiden Hansen had nine points.

Grant Park 61, Donovan 17

Tyler Hudson recorded 14 points, including two made 3-pointers to lead the Dragons. Sawyer Loitz tallied 10 points, and John Kveck had nine points. Grant Park extended its winning streak to four games.

Dalton Anderson tallied five points and nine rebounds to lead Donovan. Jesse Shell added a team-high six point, including a perfect 2-for-2 performance from the strike.

Herscher 48, Lisle 25

Herscher improved to 5-1 overall with a victory against Lisle. Trey Schwarzkopf led the Tigers with 16 points. Joe Holohan added 11 points, and Cody Lunsford tallied six points.

Milford 43, Westville 34

The Bearcats were led by Adin Portwood, who totaled 18 points and five rebounds. Will Teig notched 12 points and four rebounds. Nick Warren had 10 rebounds and nine points.

Streator 59, Peotone 42

Peotone fell to 3-3 on the season after a tough third quarter, when they were outscored 15-4. Mason Kibelkis totaled a team-high 16 points to lead the Blue Devils. Wil Graffeo had 11 points, and Carson McGrath contributed eight points.

Bismarck-Henning 64, Cissna Park 40

Gabe Bohlmann totaled a team-high 11 points to lead the Timberwolves. Gavin Spitz added nine points. Tyler Neukomm and Gavin Savoree tallied seven points apiece.

Trinity 63, Heritage Christian (IN) 54

Luke Green notched 18 points and nine assists to lead the Eagles. Clay Gadbois had 17 points, and Jesse Jakresky totaled 13 points and nine rebounds.