ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls handle Thornridge; IW boys stay hot

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 55, Thornridge 6

The Kays didn’t allow more than two points in any quarter in their Southland Athletic Conference tilt Monday.

Ten different Kankakee players scored a point, led by Nikkel Johnson’s 19 points and seven rebounds. Avery Jackson added 14 points, six boards, five assists and eight steals.

Watseka 54, Iroquois West 35

Watseka (8-0) stood tall against the Raiders to remain undefeated on the season. Sydney McTaggart totaled 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Warriors. Haven Meyer had 11 points, and Allie Hoy totaled nine points.

Ilyana Nambo recorded 13 points, including two made 3-pointers, to lead the Raiders. Destiny Thomas added eight rebounds and four points. Shea Small had six points.

Illinois Lutheran 33, Gardner-South Wilmington 23

Hannah Balcom tallied seven points to lead the Panthers. Eva Henderson and Grace Olsen had six points each.

Grant Park 49, Momence 10

Grant Park improved to 5-3 overall with a double-digit win against the Redskins. Delaney Panozzo poured in 25 points to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen added a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Veldhuizen also added a team-high seven steals.

Britta Lindgren and Mya Robinson each led Momence with four points apiece. Melanie Alvarado notched the squad’s other two points on the evening.

Peotone 53, Herscher 27

Peotone improved to 5-3 on the season with a dominant victory against the Tigers. Jenna Hunter totaled 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Madi Schroeder added nine points, and Danielle Piper and Addie Graffeo had six points each.

Gwenyth Jackubowski scored a team-high eight points to lead Herscher. Ella Gessner totaled seven points, and Hailey King had six points.

Wilmington 46, Streator 18

Clara Smith’s 13 points led the Wildcats. Alexa Clark and Gracie Sanders notched nine points each. Breanna Horton had seven points.

Coal City 47, Manteno 37

Molly Stiles recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Coalers. Audrey Cooper had 12 points, three rebounds and three steals. Makayla Henline tallied 10 points and five rebounds.

Drew Hosselton had 13 rebounds and six points to lead the Panthers in their defeat. Mia Robbins scored a team-high seven points. Kylie Saathoff and Katherine Gaffney notched six points each with multiple rebounds.

Lisle 37, Reed-Custer 20

Emily Lochner had six points to lead the Comets. Sam Sprimont contributed five points and two rebounds. Adrionna Williams hauled in nine rebounds. Reed-Custer is 5-4 on the season.

Trinity 41, FOFCA 19

Anna Simmons snagged a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Veronica Harwood had 11 rebounds and nine points. Emily McGinnis tallied eight points and five assists.

Central 57, Donovan 37

Emma Skeen and Kassidy LeClair totaled 12 points each to lead Central. Allison Cox added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Gracie Schroeder had nine points with eight rebounds.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Milford 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

Milford improved to 6-3 on the season with a double-digit victory. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Anna Hagan secured seven points and four steals. Brynlee Wright contributed six points and nine rebounds.

Newark 47, Dwight 23

The Trojans couldn’t overcome a slow second quarter that saw themselves take a 13-point deficit into halftime. Kassy Kodak led Dwight with eight points, followed by teammates Mikalah Bregin (seven points) and Brooke Vigna (five points).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 55, Schlarman 44

The Raiders snagged their first conference win of the season to improve to 6-1 and extend their winning streak to three games. Cannon Leonard’s 21 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks led Iroquois West. Sam McMillan tallied 11 points, and Lucas Frank added 10 points and five assists. Peyton Rhodes contributed nine points and five steals.

Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Woodland 34

The Panthers outscored Woodland 24-17 in the second half to pick up the victory. Cale Halpin notched 19 points and three rebounds to lead G-SW. Bennett Grant had nine points and seven rebounds. Gabe McHugh tallied seven rebounds and six points.

BOYS BOWLING

Thornton 2,012, Kankakee 1,818

Malachi Sykes bowled 12 strikes between two games to lead the Kays. Mason Marshall added a 215 and 180 between two games, and Jake Zubry chipped in a 206 in his second game. Drake McPhail notched a 212 with seven strikes in his second game.