Milford boys and girls basketball previews

BOYS

Head coach: David Caldwell (20th season)

2020-21 Record: 14-6

Conference: Vermillion Valley

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

Nicholas McKinley (injured) Sr 6’1”

1 Iver Krogstad F Jr 6’5”

2 Sawyer Laffoon PG Jr 5’9”

3 Andrew White G Sr 5’10”

4 Carson Shields G So 5’10”

5 Gavin Schunke PG So 5’9”

10 R.J. Mann G Jr 6’1”

15 Payton Harwood G Jr 6’1”

23 William Teig F Sr 6’6”

30 Carter Borgers G Jr 5’10”

33 Adin Portwood G Jr 6’3”

40 Nichlas Warren C Sr 6’5”

44 Trevon Longest F Jr 5’11”

Bearcats ready to show grit with so many moving parts on both sides of the court

Over the course of two decades Milford head coach David Caldwell has notched an incredible 380-177 overall record. And so coming off a solid 14-6 finish during last year’s shortened season, the Bearcats would like to once again make their presence felt within the Vermillion Valley Conference, especially with their new counterparts — Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Watseka — joining the conference this season.

Although Milford has lost its all-time assist leader in Trey Totheroh, who averaged 13 points per game, six assists per game and five rebounds per game last season as a senior, as well as other seniors Trace Fleming, Luke McCabe, Aaron Banning and Jared Woodby, the Bearcats still are hopeful that they can get things clicking by the end of the season.

“Injuries and illness have set this team way back in their development with so many inexperienced players,” Caldwell said. “At the end of the season we hope to be very competitive.”

If Milford plans on being competitive by the time the second half of the season rolls around then they are going to have to see major contributions out of a trio of players — Adin Portwood, Will Teig, and Nicholas Warren — who all averaged right around six points per game last season in limited minutes on the varsity level.

Sitting at 6-foot-6 Teig will become the team’s major threat both on defense and on the glass as the team’s starting center while Portwood will look to increase his offensive workload as he tries to become one of the team’s primary scoring threats.

Some other players who are in positions to make major contributions this season are senior Andrew White and junior Sawyer Laffoon.

GIRLS

Head coach: Tom Marshino (fifth season)

2020-21 Record: 5-4

Conference: Vermillion Valley

Roster

Seniors

5 Emmaleah Marshino G Sr 5’4”

14 Anna Hagan G Sr 5’3”

30 Abby Tovey G Sr 5’8”

32 Tiffany Schroeder F Sr 5’9”

44 Alivia Schmink F Sr 5’5”

Juniors

12 Jahni Lavicka G Jr 5’4”

24 Brynlee Wright G Jr 5’8”

Sophomores

10 Cadence Schaubert G So 5’2”

20 Emma McEwen

22 Anna McEwen G So 5’4”

34 Jasmin Cullum F So 5’6”

40 Hunter Mowrey C So 5’8”

Freshmen

4 Jossalin Lavicka

42 Hallie Scott F/C Fr 5’7”

Bearcats set to lean on a strong foundation made up of five seniors

Being a team made up of five sophomores, five seniors, two juniors, and two freshmen Milford is going to rely heavily on its veteran class despite returning 11 of its 14 players from last year’s team.

With so many young pieces returning from getting limited action as underclassmen last season the Bearcats will rely heavily on the contributions from seniors Anna Hagan, Abby Tovey and Emmaleah Marshino, who are all primed to become the squads top scoring threats this season.

Marshino is a veteran guard who can not only get to the paint, but she can also play strong perimeter defense which is something Milford will need playing in a newly formed Vermillion Valley Conference.

Hagan on the other hand is one of the Bearcats all-around talents who can do a bit of everything from scoring, hauling in rebounds, snagging steals, and dishing out dimes while Tovey will be relied on heavily to be one of the team’s main bucket getters.

“We have a good senior core, and a couple of underclassmen that really work well together,” Bearcat head coach Tom Marshino said. “A couple of teams we are looking forward to playing are Watseka and Hoopeston.”

As for some of the younger pieces that are expected to make major contributions as well, look no further than sophomore Hunter Mowrey.

The 5-foot-8 center is primed to become the team’s top rebounder and force in the paint being that she saw limited action on the varsity level during last year’s shortened season in her freshman campaign. Junior Brynlee Wright will also be set to become a factor both as a rebounder and as a scorer.

“We are working on controlling tempo and being more physical in the paint...our ultimate goal is to have everything working well by the time the post season comes around,” Tom Marshino said.