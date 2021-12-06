GIRLS BASKETBALL: Manteno seventh-graders to play in state third-place game

The Manteno seventh-grade girls basketball team has a chance to bring home some hardware this week, as the team will play in Thursday's IESA seventh grade Class 3A third-place game against Paris Mayo.

Manteno advanced to the third-place game after defeating Reed-Custer 14-12 in the first round of the state tournament last weekend. The Panthers then fell 49-12 to Eureka in the semifinals to set up Thursday's third-place game at 6 p.m. at Auburn High School.

Admission is $5 for adults and high school students and $3 for senior citizens and elementary students.

In addition to Manteno and Reed-Custer, St. George also made the state tournament last weekend, where they were defeated 20-14 in the first round by Havana.