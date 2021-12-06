BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara hangs on for overtime win over St. Thomas More

KANKAKEE — Every time Bishop McNamara thought it had St. Thomas More put away in Saturday’s nonconference boys basketball game, the Sabers bounced right back in it, curating several runs to pull close, sending the game to overtime after trailing for much of it and leading for nothing more than a few possessions in regulation.

But in the extra frame, the Fightin’ Irish got a clutch 3-pointer from Frank Fouts, lockdown defense from Colton Provost and a team-leading 24 points from Jaxson Provost to down the eighth-ranked team in the IHSA Class 1A AP Poll by a 58-55 tally in overtime.

With four players in at least their third varsity seasons — Jaxson and Colton Provost, Alan Smith and Nolan Czako — Irish head coach Adrian Provost credited the experience his team has for the ability to pull out their second victory in as many days, less than 24 hours removed from a victory in their Metro Suburban Conference opener at Timothy Christian.

“We’re mature, and that’s a really good thing,” Adrian Provost said. “You can win some tough games when you have some seniors and kids [who] are mature.”

The Irish got a few big 3-pointers from Fouts and each of the Provosts to spark an early 18-11 lead, but the Sabers were able to use the 3-point ball of their own to tie the game at 24 with just less than three minutes until the halftime break, when the Irish nursed a 28-26 lead.

During the course of the third quarter, the Irish again saw their lead grow, this time to as large as 41-31 at the quarter’s midway point. But another barrage of 3-pointers, including two in as many possessions from Dawson Magrini, helped spurt an 11-0 Sabers run that gave them a 42-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The teams traded quick leads in the fourth before a Jaxson Provost layup tied things at 45 and helped the Irish build a 51-48 lead with less than a minute to go before another Magrini 3-pointer from the right silenced the Irish crowd and sent the game to overtime.

After four full quarters of defensive intensity, the effort from both squads was somehow to find another level in the extra frame, where successful offense became a rarity.

But with less than two minutes remaining, and the Irish trailing 53-51, Fouts found himself open after a well-executed Irish possession, as he and his team was rewarded for their ball movement when the basketball gods allowed the ball to fall through the hoop after a firm bounce off the rim.

“It felt good out of my hands,” Fouts said. “I saw it bounce hard, so I immediately crashed [for the rebound], but then I got that bounce.”

From there, the Irish got a pair of pivotal stops as Colton Provost, the team’s top defender, clamped down on the red-hot Magrini, and Jaxson Provost added four of his 24 points from the charity stripe in the final minute.

“On the football field and the basketball court, Colton Provost is a great defender,” Fouts said of his all-state football-playing teammate. “He’s tough, and he was out there all game, but then those last two minutes and overtime ... that’s what won us the game.”

The Irish improved to 3-1 on the season with a victory sure to catch some attention in Class 2A circles, particularly following Friday’s 57-49 victory at a Timothy Christian team receiving votes in the same class. And with the defensive yin that Colton Provost provides to the offensive yang of Jaxson Provost that was on display Saturday, Coach Provost knows the Irish have something good going this winter.

“In small class basketball, if you don’t have someone [who] can take care of the other team’s point guard, you’re going to struggle ...” Adrian Provost said. “And on the flip slide, when you play us, if you don’t have someone [who] can take care of Jaxson Provost, in Class 1A and Class 2A basketball, you’ve got a problem.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Jaxson Provost’s 24 points were a team high for McNamara. Czako added a dozen points, and Fouts had 10 points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish host Chicago Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when they will be hosting a Silent Night. The school is asking fans and students to participate in a Christmas-themed spirit contest for the game, with prizes for the winners. The spirited fans will be asked to remain silent for the first 10 McNamara points, erupting with elation on the 10th point.