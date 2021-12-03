ROUNDUP: Beecher girls earn pivotal early-season RVC win; Kankakee falls at Lincoln-Way West

Daily Journal staff report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher 47, Grant Park 35

The Bobcats were faced with an early-season River Valley Conference test against the Dragons on Thursday night, and were able to answer with a 47-35 victory. It was their third win in a row after a 0-4 start in the Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic they host annually, with coach Adam Keen noting the crowded field they faced to start the season already is paying dividends.

“Some of these early conference matchups, if you’re not firing on all cylinders, you could lose one of these games,” Keen said. “We knew going in that Grant Park had two tough opponents to defend, and I thought my girls really learned from those tough games and applied what we needed to do.”

Those two players Keen spoke of were Grant Park’s Delaney Panozzo (18 points per game) and Brooke Veldhuizen (16 points per game). The Bobcats were able to hold each to five points under their season averages, as Panozzo had 13 points and Veldhuizen had 11 points.

While defense may have won the game for the Bobcats, they got the offense to come through when they needed it as well, led by Abby Shepard’s 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and 13 points for Morgan McDermott.

Shepard added five rebounds, an assist and two steals, and McDermott added six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Rhiannon Saller was a force inside with eight points, 10 boards, two assists, two steals and a block.

The win marked the 25th-straight in conference play for the Bobcats, dating back to 2018-19, as they now look to get back over .500 after their slow start.

“The nice thing is most of these girls are starters from the past and have three years of experience, so they’d been through the fall classic and know what it’s for,” Keen said. “They took those four losses early on, didn’t get down on themselves, accepted the challenge to grow and get better and it’s worked in their favor.

“We just hope to continue to grow from that experience.”

Lincoln-Way West 58, Kankakee 48

The Kays took a rough road test at Lincoln-Way West and fell by 10 points.

Avery Jackson led the Kays with 17 points, two assists and four steals. Nikkel Johnson added 14 points, 13 rebounds (eight offensive), two assists, a steal and a block. Brianna Snead had eight points, and Taleah Turner scored seven points.

Roanoke Benson 46, Dwight 20

Dwight’s Brooke Vigna led the Trojans with 11 points, followed by teammates Kassy Kodat (five points) and Mikalah Bregin and Lilly Duffy who totaled two points each.

Peotone 71, Streator 29

Peotone improved to 4-3 overall this season with the help of a 46-16 run to begin the game.

Jenna Hunter poured in 26 points and seven rebounds to lead the Blue Devils.

Madi Schroeder notched 14 points and six assists.

Addie Graffeo had 11 points, and Mady Kibelkis chipped in eight assists and seven rebounds.

Momence 42, Illinois Lutheran 37

Momence led after each quarter in its win over Illinois Lutheran.

Makenna Mascotte led the Redskins with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Alexis Carrington tallied eight points, including a 4-for-6 performance from the strike.

Haylie Smart had six points, seven rebounds and two steals. Britta Lindgren added eight rebounds and seven points.

Armstrong 44, Milford 36

Abby Tovey’s 11 points and three rebounds led the Bearcats.

Brynlee Wright had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Anna McEwen notched 10 rebounds and six points. Milford improved to 5-3 overall on the season.

Coal City 46, Wilmington 43

Molly Stiles shot 45.5% from the field to total a team-high 17 points to lead the Coalers.

Abby Gagliardo secured a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Mackenzie Heline had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Lexi Liaromatis had 19 points to lead the Wildcats.

Anna Liaromatis chipped in 16 points, including one made 3-pointer.

Tri-Point 55, Central 42

Tri-Point snagged its second win of the season with a 13-point victory over the Comets.

Melina Schuette scored 18 points, including a 12-for-17 performance from the free throw line to lead the Chargers.

Lanie Woods tallied 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and Mikaylah English added nine points.

Emma Skeen notched a team-high 11 points to lead Central.

Gracie Schroeder had nine points, and Kassidy LeClair chipped in eight points.

Aurora Central Catholic 47, Bishop McNamara 32

Davids Whiters had a team-high 13 points, four rebounds and four steals to lead the Irish.

Camille Kuntz notched six points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Caley Strahan recorded a team-high three blocks.

Reed-Custer 36, Manteno 27

Caelan Cole totaled eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Comets.

Samantha Sprimont and Adrionna Williams had six points each.

Laci Newbrough hauled in 11 rebounds. Reed-Custer improved to 5-3 on the season.

Kylie Saathoff totaled 11 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers.

Drew Hosselton added eight points and eight rebounds.

Herscher 44, Lisle 39

Herscher improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.

Macey Moore led the Tigers with 17 points, followed by Ella Gessner’s eight points and Elise Kukuck’s seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HSRC 63, Trinity 35

Luke Green recorded nine points, four rebounds and two assists to lead the Eagles.

Clay Gadbois, Noah Lundmark and Jesse Jakresky had six points each.

St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic

Alah 59, Watseka 50

Watseka totaled three double-digit scores in its nine-point loss to Alah. Braiden Walwer led the Warriors with a team-high 21 points.

Hunter Meyer added 16 points and Jordan Schroeder chipped in 12 points.

GIRLS BOWLING

Thornton 1269, Kankakee 1244

The Kays were led by Jillian Brinkmann who bowled a team-best 164.

Mackenzie Sands added a 153 in her second game.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 17 Southeastern Iowa 71, KCC 65

KCC dropped to 7-3 on the season with a six-point loss.

Amiri Young poured in 19 points to lead the Cavaliers.

James Franklin had 13 points and five rebounds.

Rob Stroud and Chris Roberts added 10 points each.