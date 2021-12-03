Iroquois West boys and girls basketball previews

Cody Smith

BOYS

Head coach: Zach Monk (fifth season)

2020-21 Record: 12-4

Conference: Vermillion Valley

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

4 Peyton Rhodes G Sr 5’10”

5 Evan Izquierdo G Jr 5’7”

10 Sam McMillan G Jr 5’11”

15 Kamden Kimmel G Jr 6’1”

20 Tyler Read G So 6’1”

21 Daltin Austin G Sr 5’8”

25 Ryan Manahan F Jr 6’4”

32 Lucas Frank G Sr 6’2”

33 Aiden Tilstra F Sr 6’3”

34 Kyle Manahan F Jr 6’3”

35 Evan Rogers F Sr 6’0”

43 Cannon Leonard C Jr 6’9”

Raiders ready to test their skills in newly formed VVC

Most coaches would be wary of losing nearly 65% of its offense from last season due to seniors graduating, but not Iroquois West head coach Zach Monk.

Without the likes of IBCA All-Stater Jack McMillan, who averaged 16 points, five assists and four rebounds per game, and their best 3-point threat in Ryan Tilstra, the Raiders are set to lose just over half of the team’s total offense from last season just from this duo alone.

“McMillan and Tilstra accounted for 55% of our scoring last season,” Monk said. “However, I believe we have guys that can start to take more of a leading role on the offensive end of the floor.

“It will just be a citation where we have to learn about player roles as the season develops.”

One of those individuals who is set to increase his workload is junior Cannon Leonard, who averaged eight points on 50% shooting, eight rebounds and two blocks per game last season in his sophomore campaign. As Leonard becomes the squad’s focal point on both ends of the floor, the 6-foot-9 monster looks to record double-doubles with frequency.

Two other key assets will be the play of seniors Lucas Frank and Peyton Rhodes. Frank is in position to not only be the team’s best defender, but also possibly become one of the best defensive stoppers within the area. As for Rhodes, look for the 5-foot-10 sharpshooter to be a consistent threat from beyond the arc after shooting 37% from downtown last year.

Although Monk doesn’t quite exactly know how much success his squad can achieve this season given all the new changes in the VVC, he noted that he believes his team has what it takes to be competitive every single night.

“With us moving to a new conference, I don’t know what to expect in terms of team success,” he said. “However, I believe that we will have our team ready to compete with the teams on a nightly basis playing in the VVC.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Kristy Arie (11th season)

2020-21 Record: 9-7

Conference: Vermillion Valley

Roster

# Name Pos. Class

1 Kaylee Cote G Sr

3 Kynnedi Kanosky F Jr

5 Adelynn Scharp G Jr

10 Aubrey Wagner G So

11 Ella Rhodes G So

13 Kaylen Cote G Sr

14 Ilyana Nambo G So

15 Shea Small F Jr

21 Alyssa Clark F Jr

24 Destiny Thomas F Sr

31 Kenzie Tammen C So

35 Hayley McCann F Sr

44 McKinley Tilstra C Sr

Iroquois West ready to raid the VVC with a slew of talent in and outside the paint

Last season Iroquois West’s 9-7 overall finish helped them land right in the middle of the pack in its final season competing in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

And so with the Raiders now making the move to join Cissna Park and Watseka into the Vermilion Valley Conference this upcoming season their squad is hungrier than ever to prove they have what it takes to compete at the top of their new conference.

Although Iroquois West lost its point guard Emma Lopez and first-team All-Sangamon Valley Conference forward Shelby Johnson (13 points, seven rebounds, two steals per game), the Raiders have plenty of talent to pick up the slack lost due to graduated seniors, most notably juniors Adelynn Scharp and Shea Small, as well as sophomore Ilyana Nambo.

Small is set to become one of Iroquois West’s most prominent scoring threats inside with the capability to haul in numerous rebounds while Nambo and Scharp will look to be the Raiders’ top shooters.

Scharp is a crafty shooting guard who has no trouble drawing contact to get to the free throw line while also making her presence known on the defensive end of things. And Nambo is a youthful guard who’s ready to make her existence known on both sides of the ball, especially as an outside scoring threat after having gotten limited time on the varsity level during her freshman campaign last season.

“Nambo saw limited varsity time as a freshman,” Arie said. “She brings an outside shooting threat and a great defensive presence.”

The combination of Nambo and Small with the likes of seniors Destiny Thomas and McKinley Tilstra clogging up the paint inside will be the focal point of this year’s offense. Not to mention, on top of Nambo, the Raiders also have another outside threat from beyond the arc in junior Adelynn Scharp.

“I really feel like we can be a competitive group this year,” Arie said. “We have a mixture of players who have considerable varsity experience mixed in with newcomers. The potential is endless with these girls.”