BOYS BASKETBALL: Momence outlast rival Cardinals on memorable night in St. Anne

ST. ANNE — After all of the once-in-a-lifetime memories that the members of the St. Anne and Momence boys basketball teams got to make when they watched 1973 St. Anne graduate and 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Jack Sikma honored with a court naming ceremony, the two teams went right to business and broke in Jack Sikma court with a fitting matchup between the two longtime rivals that have been going at it since even before Sikma was leading the Cardinals nearly 50 years ago.

After a defensively-dominant first half that saw both teams run their zone defenses with few flaws, Momence was able to find some breathing room, both in the Cardinals’ zone and on the scoreboard, thanks to guards Haven Roberts and James Stevenson Jr., who helped propel Momence to a 43-30 victory Friday night.

“It just shows we have a lot of fight in us,” Stevenson Jr. said. “We won’t give up, we keep going and give it our all.”

Offense was at a premium in the first half, as Momence led just 5-3 after a quarter and 14-13 at the halftime intermission.

“We knew at halftime it would be a tight game but we told them to stay in it,” point guard Jaden Walls said. “We work our butts off every day in practice and go through situations like this.”

Out of the break, Momence was able to get things going, thanks in large part to Roberts, who scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the second half.

“Their [1-3-1] zone tried to get the ball out of me and James’ hands,” Roberts said of St. Anne’s signature defensive scheme. “We worked pretty well on that and tried to get out of their zone, because as long as we could get out of their zone, we could play our game.”

Momence improved to 6-0 on the season, winning their second game in as many days after holding their opponents in the 30s offensively, as it also defeated Central 44-31 Thursday.

For Momence head coach Kevin Ecker, seeing a better defensive effort at the start of this season than in past years has been a pleasant surprise.

“That’s something we’ve done a really good job of, as far as answering the bell in the second half,” Ecker said. “We talk about it all the time, starting a fire and building it as fast as we can.

“I think tonight, we were able to do that.”

The Cardinals dropped to 1-4 on the season with the defeat. But with the loss coming a day after their first victory, a 53-42 win over Gardner-South Wilmington, Cardinals coach Rick Schoon has noticed marked progression in a largely-inexperienced team from where they were just a couple weeks ago.

“I thought both teams played extremely well defensively; they took away a lot of things we like to do and I think we took away a lot of things they like to do,” Schoon said. “I thought we executed our gameplan for about two-and-a-half quarters and then things just slipped away, but I’m proud of our kids because it’s a learning process and we’re making steps every night.”

And for Schoon and his players, as well as the members of Momence and all of the sellout crowd that was on hand for Friday’s pregame festivities, the memories made during the game are secondary to the ones that were made before it.

“It was kind of emotional, having our kids line up and have Jack walk out, fist-bumping our kids as he was walking out,” Schoon said. “Not many kids have the opportunity to be in the gym with a hall-of-famer, let alone a guy like Jack, who’s so socially outgoing, willing to talk to the kids … it’s just a special night.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Roberts added 10 rebounds to go with his game-high 17 points. Stevenson Jr. flirted with a triple-double after posting 11 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals. Jaden Walls finished with 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and four steals.

Jordan Davis led the Cardinals with 10 points, five rebounds, an assist and three steals. Tim White added eight points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Adrian Chagoya had seven points, three rebounds and an assist.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both schools return to River Valley Conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Momence hosts Illinois Lutheran and St. Anne will head to Tri-Point.