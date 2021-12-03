BOYS BASKETBALL: Davis' 9 3-pointers help BBCHS cruise past Sandburg

BRADLEY — Most individuals thought that the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team would be more than solid this season with University of Iowa commit Owen Freeman leading the charge, but the team’s success goes much deeper than its 6-foot-10 starting center.

A perfect example of that came in the Boilermakers 73-46 victory over Sandburg during their home opener on Friday evening when BBCHS poured in 13 made 3-pointers from five separate players, including nine makes from second-year varsity player and current junior Isaiah Davis.

“We are so dangerous as a team on the offensive end, and we tell our guys that all the time,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Joe Lightfoot. “We get shots up every day, and Davis is an amazing shooter, and there’s plenty of other guys on the floor that can shoot it well, too.”

Following a slow start by both teams that saw a 5-5 tie halfway through the first quarter, Boilermaker sophomore guard Ethan Kohl knocked down a 3-pointer to help spark a 17-0 BBCHS run that spanned from the 3:40 mark in the first quarter to the six-minute mark in the second.

“We can be explosive offensively with Freeman in the middle of the floor given all the attention he brings,” Lightfoot said. “He creates opportunities for other guys, and when the other guys are making shots like they were tonight, we can go on 17-0 runs. However, that 17-0 run is not just on the offensive side because it had a lot to do with the way the guys defended.”

Once the Boilermakers jumped out to a 22-5 start two minutes into the second frame, Davis caught absolute fire. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard fired four-straight makes from deep to secure a 12-0 individual run that helped his squad take a commanding 34-9 lead before entering halftime up 43-18 over the Eagles.

“I just rode off energy from the crowd in that second quarter, and so I kept on shooting,” Davis said.

Davis and the Boilermakers carried the first half momentum into the second half where they went on to outscore Sandburg 30-28 to take the double-digit victory and improve to 4-2 on the season.

“We knew the kids would be excited playing in front of their fans and community for like the first time really in two years,” Lightfoot said. “I’m grateful that we were able to put together a strong performance. We were looking for our boys to play hard, play with poise and play with pace and execute ... and I’m proud of my boys for getting that done tonight against Sandburg.”

Davis tallied 12 of his team-high 30 points in the second half to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais in the scoring department.

“I’m just really excited to show my talent out there on the floor,” Davis said. “And I’m also excited that my teammates were able to pass me the ball and find me in open spots.”

As for Freeman, in just his second game back from a knee injury, the future Hawkeye nearly notched a double-double with 11 points and seven rebounds.

“My role tonight was just to get a bucket when we needed it,” Freeman said. “I didn’t have to do too much because my boy Davis was hitting everything.”

Being that Freeman is the No. 1 target on every team’s scouting report from here on out throughout the rest of his entire high school career, the junior big man has had to learn how to adjust to the attention he gets inside the paint.

“I just have to develop my game and see those double teams coming and find my teammates,” Freeman said. “I feel like I kind of did that tonight when I saw the double’s coming by finding the cutter or hitting the open man.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis’ nine 3-pointers (9-for-16) and 3-for-3 performance from the free-throw line led BBCHS. Freeman added 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Anthony Kemp and Kohl chipped in seven points each, including one made hit from beyond the arc.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-2) will take some time off before getting ready for its next contest at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 on the road against Lincoln-Way East.