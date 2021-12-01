ROUNDUP: Freeman returns as Boilermakers win at Coal City

BOYS BASKETBALL

BBCHS 62, Coal City 23

Isaiah Davis led the Boilermakers in the scoring column with a team-high 13 points. BBCHS also saw Iowa commit Owen Freeman score a dozen points of his own in his season debut after recovery from a minor off-season injury. The 6-foot-10 big man certainly saw some spring in his step, joining forces with teammate Matthew Allen to throw down a handful of vicious slams. Ethan Kohl tallied 11 points, and Anthony Kemp added nine points.

Coal City’s Carter Garrelts led the Coalers with 10 points. Nolan Berger had six points.

St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic

G-RF 49, Watseka 41

The Warriors couldn’t overcome a 30-36 deficit going into the final frame. Hunter Meyer led Watseka with a team-high 13 points, followed by teammates Braiden Walwer (10 points) and Jordan Schroeder (nine points).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 57, Momence 29

The Raiders improved to 4-2 overall on the season. Ilyana Nambo’s 22 points, nine rebounds and eight steals led Iroquois West. Shea Small contributed a double-double with 14 points, 10 steals and six assists. Destiny Thomas chipped in four points.

Britta Lindgren totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Redskins. Hailey Smart added five points and two rebounds.

WRESTLING

Coal City improved to 7-0 by sweeping its quad meet with Plano (67-3), Mooseheart (72-9) and Mendota (78-0). Seven Coalers went 3-0 on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brant Widlowski (126), Jacob Piatak (132), Blake Dillon (138), Mataeo Blessing (145), Landin Benson (152) and Derek Carlson (160) swept their competition in three individuals matches.