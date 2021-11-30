ROUNDUP: Grace Christian boys come back at Donovan; BBCHS, Mac girls win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grace Christian 50, Donovan 44

The Crusaders notched a comeback victory against the Wildcats after they trailed 22-20 at halftime. Zack McGuirt totaled a team-high 18 points, including one made 3-pointer to lead Grace Christian. Adam Rauwolf had 13 points, and Miles Schaafsma totaled six points.

Dalton Anderson’s 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals led Donovan. Gannyn Waltz contributed nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Griffen Walters chipped in seven rebounds, three points, three steals and two assists.

Momence 44, Central 31

Momence overcame a four-point deficit after the first quarter to best the Comets by 13 points. Jaden Wall’s 15 points, six steals and four assists led the Redskins. James Stevenson Jr. poured in a team-high 16 points, and Haven Robert had six points.

Luke Shoven recorded a team-high 12 points to lead the Comets.

Iroquois West 50, Ridgeview 28

Iroquois West’s victory against Ridgeview helped them improve to 4-1 on the season. Cannon Leonard notched a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Raiders. David Zavala contributed seven points, and Sam McMillan had six points.

Beecher 71, Tri-Point 45

Beecher improved to 5-0 with a double-digit victory against the Chargers. Duane Doss led the bobcats with 19 points, followed by Aydn McGinley (14) and Mitch Landis (13).

No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.

Prairie Central 75, Dwight 51

Jeremy Kapper secured 14 points on six made field goals and two made free throws to lead the Trojans. Landon Brown chipped in 10 points.

Grant Park 68, Illinois Lutheran 46

After an 0-2 start, the Dragons have gone on to win three straight games after a double-digit win against Illinois Lutheran. Sawyer Loitz poured in 29 points to lead the Dragons. John Kveck added 16 points, and Owen Reynolds tallied 12 points.

St. Anne 53, Gardner-South Wilmington 42

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

G-SW’s Cale Halpin totaled 16 points, followed by teammates Bennett Grant’s 10 points and Garett Grant’s seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Rich Township 22

Ellie Haggard led the way for the Boilermakers, totaling a team-high 10 points. Kassidy Embry tallied nine points, and Madison Kelly added six points.

Bishop McNamara 35, Westmont 27

Camile Kuntz tallied 11 points, three rebounds and three steals to lead the Irish. Mallory O’Connor had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals. Caley Strahan chipped in eight points and nine rebounds.

Unity 44, Cissna Park 22

The Timberwolves struggled to put the ball in the hoop as they shot just 25-percent from the field in their loss to Unity. Emma Morrical tallied eight points, eight rebounds and one steal to lead Cissna Park. Mikayla Knake and Tricia Karas added four points each.

Seneca 47, Reed-Custer 30

The Comets couldn’t overcome a 20-1 run by Seneca to start the game. Caelan Cole totaled eight points and two steals to lead Reed-Custer. Madison Keenan had six points and three rebounds. Laci Newbrough chipped in five points and seven rebounds.

WRESTLING

Coal City swept its triangular with Central-Iroquois West and Pontiac, besting the Comets 45-17 and Pontiac 66-12. Six Coaler wrestlers went undefeated (2-0) on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (106/113 pounds), Jacob Piatak (126/132), Blake Dillon (138), Mateao Blessing (145), Landin Benson (152/160) and Zach Finch (170) swept their individual matches.

Central-Iroquois West split its triangular meet with Coal City and Pontiac. The Comets dropped to Coal City 47-15 before besting Pontiac 76-0.

Manteno swept its triangular with Kankakee and Crete-Monee. The Panthers toppled Crete-Monee 30-17 and beat the Kays 48-30 to begin the season 2-0. Five Panther wrestlers went undefeated (2-0) on the evening. Carter Watkins (152 pounds), Wyatt Young (170), Logan Smith (182), Colin Zeppi (195) and Gabrielle Johnson (195) swept their matches to lead Manteno. No individual stats were available for the Kays.