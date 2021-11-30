Reed-Custer boys and girls basketball previews

Cody Smith

BOYS

Head coach: Mark Porter (16th season)

2020-21 Record: 4-7

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

4 Connor Eggleston G Jr 5’9”

5 James Sheridan G Jr 5’10”

14 Lucas Foote G/F Jr 6’3”

15 Jace Christian G/F Jr 6’1”

20 Colin Esparza G Jr 6’0”

21 Connor Esparza G Jr 5’9”

24 Dylan Garrelts F/C Sr 6’3”

25 Josh Bohac G Jr 5’9”

30 Jake McPherson G Jr 6’1”

31 Elliot Cassem F/C Sr 6’0”

32 Eddie Gad F/C Sr 6’5”

33 Chris Hill G/F Sr 6’2”

41 Wesley Shats C Jr 6’4”

44 Colin Fitzpatrick G Jr 5’10”

45 Blake Clement C Jr 6’2”

Comets trio of double-figure scorers plan to guide team to first winning season in six years

Reed-Custer hasn’t put up a winning season since its 2015-2016 season, where the Comets finished 27-4 overall, but don’t tell that to head coach Mark Porter, as he believes his squad is finally in position to turn things around and compete amongst the Illinois Central Eight Conference’s best.

Following a 4-7 finish in last year’s shortened season, Reed-Custer is set to bring back a plethora of talent, including a veteran trio — senior Dylan Garrelts (11.9 points per game), junior Lucas Foote (14.5 points per game), and junior Jake McPherson (11.3 points per game) — who all averaged double-figure scoring last season.

Foote and McPherson are two Comets coming off ICE All-Conference selections as well as Daily Journal honorable mention and special mentions respectively. Along with the three veteran scorers the Comets will also bring back the likes of their scrappy junior Jace Christian, who recorded 13 charges drawn in 11 games last season.

With the losses of Joel Hunt, Michael Padera, Hayden Wollenzien, Caden Fitzpatrick and Trevor Clement the Comets will keep watch for the impact from eight juniors — Josh Bohac, Connor Eggleston, Colin Esparza, Blake Clement, Connor Esparza, Colin Fitzpatrick, Wesley Shats and James Sheridan — can bring to the table as they are all set to provide depth up and down the lineup.

Another surprise will be the acquisition of senior Elliot Cassem, who is set to make his basketball debut after having totaled the second-most rushing yards in the area (1,504) this past football season.

On the heels of several hoopers helping guide the Comets to their football team’s best-ever season this fall, the Comets have some early-season injury woes to wrinkle out, an unfortunate bug that has bit them a bit in recent years.

But once his young-but-athletic group gets healthy, Porter and his team are excited about what may lie ahead for them.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” Porter said. “Once we have everyone back healthy, we feel like we can be competitive with everyone on our schedule.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Shelby Zwolinski (second season)

2020-21 Record: 6-5

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

10 Addison Harms G Jr 5’1”

11 Alice Jonasson G Sr 5’6”

12 Sylvia Crater G Sr 5’5”

13 Caelan Cole G Jr 5’4”

14 Emily Lochner G Sr 5’6”

15 Mya Beard G So 5’5”

20 Samantha Sprimont F Jr 5’5”

21 Brooklyn Harding G Jr 5’4”

22 Laci Newbrough F Jr 5’9”

23 Kaylee Tribble F So 5’10”

24 Madison Keenan F So 6’0”

32 Adrionna Williams F Sr 5’7”

34 Haley Buchanan F Sr 5’5”

Comets ready to burst forward in Zwolinski’s second season as head coach

Coming off a 6-5 overall finish in her first year at the helm coach Zwolinski will have to rely on an array of new talent as Reed-Custer prepares to replace eight graduates, most notably former senior guard Danielle Cherry, who averaged eight points and five rebounds per game last season. The Comets also lost their biggest post presence from last season in Madelyn McPherson who tallied six points, five rebounds and two steals per game.

“We graduated eight seniors that were key players on the court, but we have a great group returning seniors and juniors that are ready to battle,” Zwolinski said.

Despite having to add so many new players the Comets will look to outdo their fourth-place finish in the Illinois Central Eight Conference last season with the help of new additions in juniors Laci Newbrough, Samantha Sprimont, Caelan Cole and sophomore Mya Beard.

A huge part in Reed-Custer’s chances to get to the top of the ICE Conference will be due to its three-year varsity player, Brooklyn Harding, who is set to be one of the Comets top shooter’s this season.

In addition Reed-Custer will also be bringing back Sylvia Crater, Emily Lochner and Adriona Williams. Crater and Lochner will look to be the veteran presence in the backcourt while Williams is set to lead the way in the post with the likes of Newbrough and Sprimont.

“Harding is stepping into a key role for the Comets; [she’s] seeing the court well and is a great outside shooter,” Zwolinski said. “Williams, Newborugh and Sprimont are three post players that are ready to grab strong rebounds on both ends of the court.”