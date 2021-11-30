Herscher boys and girls basketball previews

Cody Smith

BOYS

Head coach: Brent Offill (first season)

2020-21 Record: 8-8

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

11 Trey Schwarzkopf SG Sr 5’8”

24 Cody Lunsford SF/PF Sr 6’2”

30 Joe Holohan C Sr 6’0”

40 Travis Jones NA Jr 6’3”

42 Brock Wenzelman G/F Jr 6’6”

52 Carson Splear PF/C Sr 6’5”

NA Jace Holt SG Jr 6’0”

NA Kasen Denault G Jr 5’9”

NA Blake Ritsema SG/SF Jr 6’2”

NA Cayden Fowler F/C Jr 6’4”

NA Rylan Hendershot SG Sr 6’0”

NA Colton Ketcherside PF/C Sr 6’4”

New coach Offill ready to take on new challenge as a Tiger

Replacing a legendary coach like Ron Oloffson, who spent 28 years and accumulated a 498-288 overall record during his Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall-of-Fame career with the Tigers isn’t an easy task, but first-year head coach Brent Offill believes his team has what it takes to possibly win its first Illinois Central Eight Conference title since it was formed from the old Interstate Eight Conference.

Despite losing key guards in Camden Berns and Logan Lunsford, Herscher brings back plenty of leadership from a squad that will consist of six seniors, one of which includes three-year varsity veteran and now team captain Trey Schwarzkopf.

Schwarzkopf’s presence in the backcourt will look to lead a strong group of returners that includes other senior captains Joe Holohan and Cody Lunsford, as well as senior Carson Splear, all of whom spent last season as key contributors to the Tigers’ 8-8 record during the shortened season last winter.

“We will have some strong senior leadership that will hopefully make us very competitive in our conference and in IHSA Class 2A,” Offill said.

With numerous veterans that are all set to make major contributions throughout the season, Offill plans to use second-year varsity players Brock Wenzelman (guard) and Travis Jones (forward), who spent time on varsity as sophomores last season, in key spots both on the perimeter and inside.

Newcomer Caden Fowler will also look to be a key factor inside for Herscher as a first-year varsity player with his promising 6-foor-4 frame.

Although this will be Offill’s first season at Herscher he has previously spent 22 years coaching basketball, with his most prior stint being at Central, where he compiled a 33-20 record during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

GIRLS

Head coach: Philip Peacock (fourth season)

2020-21 Record: 2-11

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

10 Mia Ruder G Sr 5’1”

12 Ella Gessner G Jr 5’6”

14 Emma Powers G So 5’5”

20 Katelyn Borschnack G So 5’4”

22 Hailey King G Jr 5’6”

24 Elise Kukuck G Jr 5’5”

30 Macey Moore G Jr 5’5”

32 Emily Denault F Sr 5’4”

34 Gwenyth Jackubowski G Jr 5’9”

42 Jalynn Miner G Sr 5’10”

44 Lacy Grigas G/F Sr 6’0”

52 Faith Ward F Sr 5’7”

A more experienced Herscher group ready to turn the tide

Last season’s struggles for the Tigers had a lot to do with the fact that Herscher had just as many sophmores as it did seniors (five). However, now that those young guns got a taste of varsity experience in last year’s shortened season the Tigers are primed to secure their second winning season under head coach Philip Peacock after last having one in 2019, where Herscher finished 14-13 overall in Peacock’s first season at the helm.

“We lost some good senior leadership from last season and some valuable scoring and rebounding,” Peacock said. “However, we were young last year and just never really found our offensive rhythm.”

A key part in the Tigers’ inability to put up points last season was due to now-senior leader and guard Mia Ruder coming down with a season-ending injury early on last season.

Macey Moore got oodles of experience in her stead, and now Herscher will get another chance with its loaded backcourt consisting of Moore and Ruder, who are both once again set to take over primary ball-handling duties. Moore looks to be the Tigers’ most athletic guard, who can cut through opposing defenses, while Ruder will act as a solid outside shooter and secondary ball-handler.

With those two leading the way Herscher will also bring back key pieces in juniors Hailey King, Elise Kukuck and senior Lacy Grigas. King is the squad’s all-around player that does a bit of everything, from driving inside to playing strong perimeter defense, while Kukuck adds a bit of shooting from beyond the arc. Grigas, on the other hand, looks to be the Tigers’ top inside threat, both as a scorer and on the glass.

With the additions of juniors Ella Gessner, Gwenyth Jackubowski and senior Faith Ward having another year under their belts on the varsity squad, look for the Tigers to get back to competing for a conference title this season.

“Coming off of such a disappointing winter/spring, the girls have responded well and really have been working hard in preparation for this year,” Peacock said. “We are really looking forward to what this season brings.”