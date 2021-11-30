2-Minute Drill: To the 'Cats and the Kays

Dear ‘Cats and Kays,

Thank you. For the first time ever, our area sent two undefeated teams in one fall to the state finals — just the second time ever our area has sent two teams to the state finals in the same season.

Each of you had different final results in DeKalb during the weekend, but I know I speak for the community when I say you both brought pride back home that’s rarely, if ever, been seen here.

It’s no secret the fine folks in Wilmington love their football. With the legendary Jeff Reents and his trusty staff at the helm for the better part of the past three decades, as well as coach Howard Becker before him, the Wildcat faithful have had good reason to back their boys in purple.

The Catbackers might have seen their most dominant team in school history this fall. The 2014 championship team, of course, has something to say, as does the 2003 team that still will argue it’s the best team ever, led by quarterback and current MLB pitcher Tanner Roark, but boys, there is no doubt you’re going to always be in those conversations throughout town and even the state.

Those past teams will point to the fact they played a class higher in Class 3A, but that does next to nothing to detract from the record-setting offensive output the bruising ground game this year’s team displayed that paired perfectly with a defense that was well-versed against the myriad of prolific offenses they shut down, both in the regular season and the postseason.

I saw a story on social media that was written by The Free Press’ Shawn Long about one of your senior leaders and the difficulty he’s endured this year. I won’t say the young man’s name because I did not speak with him before publication, but his story is worth sharing.

Earlier this year, this young man unexpectedly lost his father. Since then, you guys have gone on to win all 19 games you’ve played, including the 14 this fall that culminated in your state championship.

In the social media post I saw, Shawn’s story was posted along with a photo of this young man and his father hoisting a junior football championship trophy, along with a Daily Journal photo of the young man raising the state trophy.

As someone who lost his dad three years ago and has seen his mother weakened by the ills of cancer on top of a crippling auto-immune disorder, I became instantly paralyzed with tears when I saw that. To see a young person overcome something so crushing and reach the peak of his passion is miraculously inspirational.

Young man, your strength means more to me than you know.

As for the group of kids I saw as many days during the Thanksgiving week as my own family, the Kankakee Kays, I don’t know what’s even left to say about how proud everyone in the state is of what you’ve accomplished.

I can’t even count how many times I’ve talked to some of you about the importance of what you’ve done this season. Every time I do, one of you has a new story to share about a positive moment you had in public or something someone said to you that made your day.

Quite honestly, there probably aren’t enough of those interactions you guys will have that truly will display the permanent effect you’ve had on your hometown.

When I walked into your team dinner last Monday to conduct some interviews for a story I was working on, my primary focus was to highlight how you were doing something on the football field that never had been seen at Kankakee.

But the very first answer Tomele Staples gave me made it clear he, and all of you, understood what you accomplished goes way beyond the history you made as the first Kankakee team to reach the state championship.

Tomele spoke of how ready Kankakee has been to find a common cause to unite themselves and get behind and how football has been that. A diverse community in every sense, that often can cause division within a group of people.

But what was accomplished by you gentlemen this fall was a sight to behold. You showed just how beautiful it is when different subgroups of people can come together. You reminded so many people who have gotten lost in the divisiveness, not just locally but nationally, that has plagued our country for the past handful of years, that we are much better off when we stand together.

Your loss Saturday certainly was not for a lack of effort, and I was so proud to see first-hand how you guys understood that when I made my way from the radio booth to the field just in time to watch you hoist that trophy.

It was hoisted with pride and smiles, even if some of those grins came with a side of cries.

While you both earned a plethora of respect for what you did on the field, it’s true results don’t define you. The success in the win column is just icing on the cake compared to the people you grew into along the way and the people you’ll continue to become.

On behalf of our community, thank you for the unforgettable fall.

Mason