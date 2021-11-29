ROUNDUP: Grant Park girls basketball topples G-SW

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grant Park 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 24

Delaney Panozzo notched a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen also added a double-double with 14 points and a team-high 18 rebounds.

Chloe Wells and Hannah Balcom scored seven points each to lead the Panthers.

Beecher 59, Momence 19

Morgan McDermott’s 25 points and six steals led the Bobcats. Abby Shepard contributed 11 points, seven steals and four assists.

Veneza Ortiz recorded five points, one block and a steal to lead the Redskins. Britta Lindgren and Alexis Carrington secured four points each. Lindgren also added a team-high three blocks.

Crete-Monee 47, Bradley-Bourbonnais 35

Emmerson Longtin notched 14 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 performance from the free-throw line to lead the Boilermakers. Madison Kelly tallied six points, and Trinity Davis chipped in four points.

Watseka 41, Central 17

Allie Hoy recorded 13 points to help the Warriors improve to a perfect 6-0 record on the season. Sydney McTaggart had nine points, and Addi Edwards totaled seven points.

Emma Skeen tallied a team-high five points to lead the Comets. Allison Cox and Alana Gray totaled four points each.

Manteno 42, Wilmington 37

Kylie Saathoff recorded 14 points, nine rebounds, five steals and one assist to lead Manteno. Drew Hosselton secured a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Sundeen had six points and seven rebounds.

Breanna Horton’s 14 points and 10 rebounds led the Wildcats. Laci Liaromatis totaled 10 points and four rebounds.

Milford 50, South Newton 36

The Bearcats were led by Anna McEwen’s 15 points and six rebounds. Emmaleah Marshino secured nine points and five steals. Hunter Mowrey chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds.

Peotone 56, Coal City 27

Mady Kibelkis dropped 20 points to lead the Blue Devils. Madi Schroeder added eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Marissa Velasco had eight points.

Marquette 52, Dwight 30

Dwight’s Brooke Vigna scored 10 points, followed by teammates Mikalah Bregin (six points) and Kassy Kodat (six points).

Illinois Lutheran 47, Tri-Point 40

Lainey Bertrand led the the Chargers with a team-high 12 points. Alli Schuette and Melina Schuette added seven points each, and Millie Ruiz had five points.

BOYS BOWLING

Kankakee 1,824, Bloom 1,766

Malachi Sykes (Kankakee) tossed a 183 and 230, and Mason Marshall (Manteno) notched a 192 and 225 to total a combined 12 strikes between two games and help lead the Kays to victory. Ryan Young chipped in a 190 in his second game bowled.