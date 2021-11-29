GIRLS BASKETBALL: Herscher shows perseverance in win over Reed-Custer

BRAIDWOOD — With the help of tenacious defense early on and nerves of steel late, the Herscher girls basketball team managed to overcome a late surge by Reed-Custer to beat the Comets 40-33 on the road.

The seven-point victory against one of their Illinois Central Eight Conference opponents helped the Tigers improve to 5-1 and 1-0 in ICE play.

“I told the girls, ‘I don’t know what switch flipped in your heads when the score turned 29-29, but all of a sudden we got stops after stops,’” Herscher head coach Philip Peacock said. “Then, we converted time after time, which is exactly what we wanted. ... My girls just ended up doing exactly what we needed to get done to pick up the win.”

After the Tigers managed to take a 12-11 lead headed into the second frame, their defense picked up tremendously. Herscher forced nine Reed-Custer turnovers in the second quarter, which helped the Tigers open the first seven minutes of the second quarter on a 9-2 run that primarily was sparked after two made 3-pointers by Elise Kukuck and Mia Ruder.

“I think Herscher had the energy in the first half,” Reed-Custer head coach Shelby Zwolinski said.

Finding themselves trailing 23-15 at halftime after a slow start on offense, the Comets started to find their groove in the third frame, when junior guard Caelan Cole drained a 3-pointer to open up Reed-Custer’s second-half scoring and help cut the Tigers lead to 25-18.

From there, the Comets sparked a 9-4 run, including a 6-0 run in the final three minutes before the final frame, thanks to a clutch Brooklyn Harding 3-pointer off an assist by Sylvia Crater that helped cut their deficit to 29-27 entering the fourth quarter.

“Harding likes to pass the ball a lot, but she needed to take control early on, and she finally did in that third quarter,” Zwolinski said. “We took the energy in the third, 100 percent, but Herscher took it back in the fourth quarter.”

When Cole notched a layup to tie things at 29 within the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Tigers went on a mini-run of their own. They scored the next six points before ending the fourth quarter on an 11-4 run.

“I was so pleasantly surprised because I didn’t use any of my timeouts to try [to] calm my girls down when Reed-Custer tied things at 29-29,” Peacock said. “They just did it on their own.”

A big part of Herscher being able to withstand the late surge by the Comets was Ruder. On top of scoring a team-high 14 points, three of which came off a dagger 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 40-31 with two minutes in the fourth quarter, the senior guard took control of the offense when its primary ball-handler, Macey Moore, tweaked her ankle in the first quarter.

“All game they were guarding us man-to-man, and so whenever I got the ball, I tried to take a shot,” Ruder said.

The fourth-year veteran also noted her squad’s defense has been a huge part in the Tigers’ hot start to the season.

“We always play good defense, and there hasn’t been one game all season where we haven’t played strong defense,” Ruder said. “Our defense is different than in years past, and so far it’s working for us and helping us get out to a strong start to the season.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ruder’s 14 points led Herscher. Hailey King added five points and a team-high six steals. Kukuck and Lacy Grigas notched seven points a piece.

Laci Newborugh led Reed-Custer with seven points and five rebounds. Mya Beard and Brooklyn Harding added six points each, and Crater chipped in a team-high 10 rebounds.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Herscher (5-1) returns home for a game against Lisle at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Reed-Custer (4-2) will head to Manteno at 7 p.m. Thursday.