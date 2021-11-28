ROUNDUP: Momence, Beecher boys win Thanksgiving tournaments

BOYS BASKETBALL

Route 17 Classic

Momence 53, Flanagan-Cornell 46

Momence outscored Flanagan 29-22 in the second half to pick up the championship victory. James Stevenson Jr. tallied 16 points to lead the Redskins. Jaden Walls added 12 points, and Sam Petersen had nine points.

Dwight 72, St. Bede 69

Dwight’s three-point win against St. Bede helped the Trojans secure a third-place finish in the Route 17 Classic Tournament. Jeremy Kapper’s 16 points led Dwight. Landon Brown totaled 10 points, which was two more points than teammate Connor Telford.

Grant Park 46, Woodland 42

John Kveck scored 16 points to lead Grant Park and help the Dragons notch a fifth-place tournament finish. Owen Reynolds contributed 10 points, and Sawyer Loitz had eight points.

Coal City/Manteno Turkey Tournament (at Coal City)

Beecher 77, Morris 69

Beecher notched the tournament championship with a seven-point victory against Morris. Duane Doss led all scorers with 33 points. Adyn McGinley chipped in 18 points, and Mitchell Landis tallied 17 points.

Manteno 42, Coal City 38

Carter Drazy poured in 16 points to lead the Panthers in their four-point victory against the Coalers. Manny Carrera contributed 13 points, and Gavin Herbst had four points.

Cason Headley scored a game-high 18 points to lead Coal City. Nolan Berger had six points, and Colin Hart had five points.

Peotone 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 40

Mason Kibelkis dropped 26 points to lead the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin poured in 21 points of his own. Carson McGrath tallied 10 points, and Lucas Gesswein had seven points.

Garrett Grant scored 12 points to lead the Panthers. Cale Halpin added 11 points, and Bryce Handzus chipped in eight points.

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Lockport 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who fell in the tournament championship in Joliet to their Southwest Suburban Conference foes.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Herscher 47, Newark 39

The Tigers took third in their tournament with a strong defensive showing Saturday. Joe Holohan’s 15 points led Herscher, followed by a dozen points from Trey Schwarzkopf.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Prairie Central 62, Iroquois West 47

The Raiders showed defensive effort during the entire contest of their tournament championship loss to Prairie Central. Cannon Leonard led Iroquois West with a double-double, totaling 13 points and 12 rebounds. Peyton Rhodes totaled 10 points, which was four more points than teammates Aiden Tilstra and Tyler Read.

Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament

Faith Baptist Christian 42, Donovan 33

Gannyn Waltz and Jesse Shell scored eight points apiece to lead the Wildcats in their defeat. Jacob Onnen contributed six points on two 3-pointers, and Dalton Anderson had three points.

Regular season

Watseka 34, Central 31

Braiden Walwer’s team-high 12 points led the Warriors. Jordan Schroeder tallied eight points, and Hunter Meyer chipped in six points.

No individual stats were available for Central.