ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys basketball fall to Plainfield Central

BOYS BASKETBALL

WJOL Thanksgiving Classic

Plainfield Central 72, Bradley-Bourbonnais 61

Ethan Kohl’s team-high 17 points led the Boilermakers. Matt Allen added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Isaiah Davis chipped in nine points.

Coal City/Manteno Turkey Tournament (at Manteno)

Peotone 53, Manteno 46

Mason Kibelkis dropped a game-high 26 points to lead the Blue Devils.

Miles Heflin notched 15 points, and Wil Graffeo added six points in the holiday version of the Rumble on Route 50.

Nicky Johnson totaled 15 points to lead Manteno. Gavin Herbst contributed 13 points, and Carter Drazy had eight points.

Coal City/Manteno Turkey Tournament (at Coal City)

Morris 45, Coal City 28

The Coalers fell to their nonconference rivals in Friday night’s tournament matchup. Carter Garrelts and Cason Headley had eight points apiece.

Serena 64, G-SW 42

Cale Halpin led the Panthers with 16 points, which was six more than teammate Bennett Grant. Dane Halpin scored six points.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Iroquois West 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35

The Raiders punched their ticket to the tournament championship with a win against GC-M-S. Peyton Rhodes poured in a team-high 18 points to lead Iroquois West. Aiden Tilstra contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Cannon Leonard totaled nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Prairie Central 68, Tri-Point 48

The Chargers fell in tournament play Friday. No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Somonauk 68, Herscher 53

Herscher (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season. No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament

Donovan 50, DeLand-Weldon 31

Dalton Anderson led Donovan with 10 points off a 4-for-8 shooting night. Jesse Shell connected on three 3-pointers for a total of nine points. Carter Ponton and Weston Lareau chipped in six points each.

Greenview 53, Donovan 42

A slow first quarter against Greenview hindered the Wildcats from going 2-0 on the evening. Jesse Shell led Donovan with a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds. Gannyn Waltz had nine points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Dalton Anderson recorded a team-high four steals to go along with four points.