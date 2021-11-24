How to get tickets and stream Wilmington, Kankakee football championships

<span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>WILMINGTON</strong></span>

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>(1)Wilmington (13-0) vs. (6)Nashville (12-1)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, Huskie Stadium, DeKalb

<strong>How to buy tickets</strong>

Fans can purchase tickets on <a href="https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/1925337" target="_blank">Ticketmaster</a> and the Ticketmaster app for $15, plus additional service fees, or can be purchased at the ticket gate at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to the game.

<strong>Watch or listen to the game</strong>

Fans can tune in to the game on TV on WCIU, or online at <a href="http://NFHSNetwork.com" target="_blank">NFHSNetwork.com</a>. Local radio stations 105.5 FM (WYKT) and 106.5 FM (WXNU) will be broadcasting the game, with online streams available at <a href="http://1055theticket.com" target="_blank">1055theticket.com</a> and <a href="http://xcountry1065.com" target="_blank">xcountry1065.com</a>.

<strong>After the game</strong>

The Wildcats will have a celebration at Jeff Reents Stadium in Wilmington when the team returns from the game Friday, win or lose. Time details will come from the school Friday afternoon.

<span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>KANKAKEE</strong></span>

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>(1)Kankakee (13-0) vs. (2)Fenwick (11-2)</strong>

Game time: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Huskie Stadium, DeKalb

<strong>Send off parade</strong>

At 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, the City of Kankakee will join the high school in a state send-off parade. The city is asking fans to line the route from Kankakee High School to the Interstate 57 Exit 312 ramp, going east Jeffrey Street, north on Schuyler Avenue, and east on Court Street.

<strong>How to buy tickets</strong>

<strong>Watch or listen to the game</strong>

<strong>Coming home</strong>

After the Kays return back from DeKalb, the city and school will be hosting a return parade, asking fans to again line the same route between the school and Interstate 57. The team plans to arrive back in town sometime between 5 to 5:30 p.m.