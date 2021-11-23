FOOTBALL: McNamara hosting retirement party for Zinanni next week

Bishop McNamara Catholic School will be holding a retirement party for football coach Rich Zinanni at the Knights of Columbus from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

Appetizers will be provided, and there will be a cash bar. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

The Knights of Columbus is located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

Zinanni retired after the fall season, his 47th coaching the Fightin’ Irish and 50th overall as a teacher and coach at the same high school he graduated from in 1965.

During his career with the Irish, Zinanni won five state championships and appeared in four more title games in 38 playoff appearances. His 371 career wins are third-most in state history.