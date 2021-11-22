ROUNDUP: Boys basketball season begins

BOYS BASKETBALL

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

BBCHS 56, Lemont 55

The Boilermakers opened their season in dramatic fashion with a one-point win against Lemont at Joliet Junior College. Isaiah Davis led Bradley-Bourbonnais with 16 points, followed by 13 points from Matthew Allen. Anthony Kemp tallied eight points, and Ethan Kohl added seven points.

Coal City/Manteno Turkey Tournament

Beecher 71, Manteno 39 (at Manteno)

Duane Doss led the Bobcats with a game-high 21 points. Christopher DeFrank and Mitchell Landis tallied 10 points each.

Porter Chandler and Nicky Johnson totaled seven points each to lead Manteno. Manny Carrera chipped in six points.

Immaculate Conception 59, Peotone 49

The Blue Devils fell by 10 points in the first game of hall-of-fame coach Ron Oloffson’s Peotone tenure. No individual stats were available.

Morris 55, G-SW 20 (at Coal City)

The Panthers opened their season with a tough loss to fall to 0-1 on the season. Cale Halpin led G-SW with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds. Brody Fatlan chipped in six points and four rebounds.

Coal City 51, Serena 42 (at Coal City)

No individual stats were available for the Coalers

Dwight Route 17 Classic

Momence 63, Grant Park 43

James Stevenson Jr. led the Redskins with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jaden Walls contributed 22 points, and Kudde Bertram chipped in 12 points.

John Kueck secured a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Wesley Schneider added 11 points and six rebounds. Rylan Heldt recorded seven points, two assists and two steals.

Dwight 68, Earlville 53

Conner Telford scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper and Kaleb Duden tallied seven points each.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Iroquois West 74, Fisher 21

The Raiders opened up their first game with a 22-0 run in the first before routing Fisher by 53 points. Cannon Leonard notched a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Iroquois West. Peyton Rhodes poured in 16 points, three steals and three assists. Tyler Read contributed 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic

Kankakee 49, Central 15

Taleah Turner poured in a game-high 16 points to go along with four steals and two rebounds to lead the Kays. Nikkel Johnson contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, and Avery Jackson tallied 12 points and eight steals.

Central’s Emma Skeen recorded a team-high five points, which was one more point than teammate Saige Duby. Katherine Winkel chipped in three points.

St. Laurence 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38

The Boilermakers fell to the Vikings in a valiant effort. Trinity Davis and Ellie Haggard totaled 12 points each to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. Emerson Longtin tallied 11 points. BBCHS will play Oak Forest for third place at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Providence 56, Beecher 37

Morgan McDermott scored 11 points to lead the Bobcats in their defeat. Rhiannon Saller tallied eight points, and Kendall Kasput added six points.

Oak Forest 56, Peotone 35

Madi Schroeder’s 12 points led the Blue Devils. Danielle Piper dropped nine points, and Mady Kibelkis totaled seven points.

Reed-Custer 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 32

Brooklyn Harding notched 14 points and five steals to lead the Comets. Laci Newbrough totaled eight points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. Reed-Custer improved to 4-1 on the season with the seven-point victory against G-SW.

Addi Fair poured in a team-high 16 points to lead the Panthers.

Iroquois West 37, Ridgeview 35

The Raiders outscored Ridgeview 10-8 in the final frame to pull off the two-point victory. Ilyana Nambo totaled 12 points, five steals and two rebounds to lead Iroquois West. Adelynn Scharp tallied 12 points, and Shea Small added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Milford 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47

Abby Tovey’s 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists led the Bearcats. Anna Hagan had nine points, three assists and three steals. Brynlee Wright recorded eight points and six rebounds. Hunter Mowrey chipped in a team-high 11 rebounds.

Lexington 43, Tri-Point 30

The Chargers couldn’t overcome a slow first half that saw them trailing 22-11 at halftime. Lainey Bertrand’s 12 points led Tri-Point. Melina Schuette and Veronica Matuszewski notched four points each.

Henry-Senachewine 33, Dwight 22

Dwight’s Njomza Asllani scored five points, followed by teammates Mikalah Bregin (4 points), Kassy Kodak (4 points) and Brooke Vigna (4 points). Lilly Duffy totaled a team-high five steals.