ROUNDUP: BBCHS, Kankakee, roll at Ladycat Classic; Coal City advances to Lady Comet title

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic

Bradley-Bourbonnais 64, Central 11

Kassidy Embry led the way for BBCHS by totaling a team-high 17 points. Trinity Davis scored 12 points, including two made 3-pointers. Kate Spittal chipped in nine points.

Alana Gray scored seven of the Comets’ 11 total points to lead Central. Allison Cox added four points, all of which were scored in the third frame.

Kankakee 48, Thornton Fractional North 8

Kankakee blew out the Meteors to open their season. Taleah Turner totaled a team-high 15 points, which was three more points than teammate Avery Jackson. Nikkel Johnson totaled eight points.

Andrew 45, Beecher 25

Abby Shepard notched her 1,000 career point with the help of a 15 point effort to lead Beecher. Morgan McDermott tallied a team-high six points.

Providence 67, Peotone 36

Peotone (1-1) dropped its first game of the season Thursday. Madi Schroeder and Jenna Hunter led the Blue Devils with nine points each.

Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament

Coal City 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 15

Coal City’s strong defense held G-SW to five points or less in each of the four quarters and will send the Coalers to Saturday’s tournament championship game against host Reed-Custer.

Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with eight points, including a perfect 4-for-4 performance from the free-throw line. Makayla Henline totaled eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kerigan Copes notched the only 3-pointer made for the Coalers to help her tally three points.

Eva Henderson had five points to lead Gardner-South Wilmington

Wilmington 42, Grant Park 41

The Wildcats were trailing by one point with 1.5 seconds left before Bre Horton drew a foul and made both clutch free-throws to secure the win. Lexi Liaromatis led Wilmington with a team-high 14 points, which was three more points than teammate Kaitlyn O’Donnell. Alex Clark totaled six points, including one made from beyond the arc.

Delaney Panozzo poured in a team-high 22 points to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic (at Cissna Park)

Armstrong-Potomac 55, Cissna Park 41

The Timberwolves struggled to put up points in the second half after having led Armstrong Potomac 26-21. Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Addison Seggebruch added 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Emma Morrical chipped in seven points and eight boards.

Bishop McNamara 45, Bismarck-Henning 43

The Fightin’ Irish now sit at 2-1 after emerging victorious in a tight battle Thursday night. Tessa Dipietra led McNamara with 13 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists. Caley Strahan added 10 points and Davida Whithers had nine points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Watseka 37, Milford 22

Watseka notched two double-figure scorers in its 15-point win over the Bearcats. Sydney McTaggart led the Warriors with a team-high 14 points, including one made three pointer. Addison Edwards poured in 11 points and Haven Meyer and Claire Curry each tallied six points. Watseka will play in the tournament championship against Armstrong on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Abby Tovey led Milford with eight points and four rebounds. Emmaleah Marshino snatched three steals to go with six points. Hunter Mowrey hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with four points. Milford will play in the second-place consolation game at noon on Saturday at Cissna Park.

Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Classic

Ottawa Marquette 59, Dwight 22

Dwight fell Thursday to drop to 1-2 on the season. Kassy Kodat notched a team-high 10 points to go along with eight rebounds. Mikalah Bregin added eight rebounds as well and Lilly Duffy recorded a team-high four steals.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off

Iroquois West 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32

Iroquois West improved to 2-2 on the season with a six-point victory over GCMS. Shea Small totaled 21 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists to lead the Raiders. McKinley Tilstra, Adelynn Scharp and Kennedy Kanoski added four points each.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 64, Danville 60

The Cavaliers overcame 38 turnovers to best Danville by four points. Destiny Goodwin led KCC with 14 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Mae Graffeo added 11 points and six rebounds. Jaida Sherrod notched 10 points and Myheaven tallied six points, five rebounds and two steals.