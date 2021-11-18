Young Kankakee Kays fan rewarded for support

When Alec Chandler, a home-schooled third-grader who lives in Kankakee, sat down with his family to color his turkey in the Daily Journal’s Dress the Turkey Coloring Contest, his initial plan was to transform his turkey into a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His plans changed, but Chandler still drew inspiration from someone with superhero speed for his final design.

Alec’s older sister, Avery, is a sophomore who competes athletically in cross country and track and field at Kankakee. After the Kays qualified for the playoffs on the football field this fall after their first undefeated regular season since 1990, 13 years before Alec was born, Avery helped him figure out exactly how he could show love to his hometown football team.

“We were going to do Marvel superheroes [for the contest], but when we found out we were going to the playoffs, that made me want to do a football player,” Alec said. “I thought about who the best players are, and my sister Avery tells me about [Jyaire] and how good he is.”

Hill certainly has had a fall to be thankful for, as the All-Southland Athletic Conference defensive back has plucked six interceptions, one of them for a touchdown, to go along with four return touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, with his all-around play netting him a scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska Wednesday, his seventh offer from the Big Ten Conference.

“I don’t even know how to take it,” Hill said of his national attention in an interview with the Daily Journal earlier this month. “It’s a big accomplishment.”

With his idea in mind, Alec went to work crafting his turkey to match Hill’s likeness, complete with his number 10 uniform and braces-filled smile. Once Hill saw the final product, he had to return the love.

“Once Alec put the idea for the turkey together, Avery took a photo and sent it to Jyaire,” Alec’s mom, Allison, said. “Jyaire was super excited about it and not too long later asked if he was going.”

After Alec told Hill he didn’t plan to go, Hill changed that by buying the third-grader a ticket to the game, an IHSA Class 5A quarterfinal the Kays won 44-38 against Marion, and then brought the youngster on the field for a photo.

The Kays host Morton at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5A semifinals, a game Alec and his family aren’t yet sure if they’ll be able to attend. A Kankakee victory would send the school to its first-ever football state championship appearance.