FOOTBALL: Semifinal playoff capsules

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>(7)Morton (10-2) at (1)Kankakee (12-0)</strong>

Game time: 3 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: Morton — RB/DB Seth Glatz, WR/DB Mac Anderson; Kankakee — QB Tomele Staples, OL/DL Joseph Shannon

Preview: All that stands between the Kays and their first-ever trip to the football state championship is a four-quarter home tilt with Morton, but those four quarters are going to feature as much Glatz as humanly possible.

According to prep sports website maxpreps.com, Glatz leads the nation with his 3,064 rushing yards. He compiled 401 of those yards and six of his 16 playoff touchdowns in last week’s 40-28 victory against Mahomet-Seymour, but the Kays’ defense provides a much stricter challenge than Glatz and the Potters have faced all season.

Shannon is a huge part of the Kays’ physicality up front from his defensive tackle position, and the more often he demands double teams, the more the normally-gaping running lines Glatz gladly runs behind will close. One of three three-year starters in the Kays’ front seven (defensive end Marques Covington and linebacker Nick Hall), this Kankakee defense has a ton of experience, especially up front.

Perhaps the one attribute the defense has more than experience is athleticism. Hall has the athleticism of a safety while playing in the box at linebacker, and the big boys on the line all move well for their size, but the highlight of this bouncy defense is unquestionably junior defensive back Jyaire Hill, who will look to add to his six interceptions should Morton abort their run-heavy attack with Glatz.

The Kays will look to force the Potters to abandon the run by piling on points early and often, and that’s something this group of explosive playmakers has done with consistency.

The offense’s 41.8 points per game compliment a defense surrendering just 12.3 points per game, and although Saturday’s semifinal likely will be closer than those averages, the Kays have shown they can win close games as well.

That was first seen when they held off Crete-Monee 28-20 to clinch their first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title in the regular season finale, but special teams and defense were the deciding units down the stretch in that game.

But in their latest test, last week’s 44-38 win against Marion in the quarterfinals, it was the offense that had to stand tall late. They did that when Staples, the All-Southland quarterback, ran in the game-winning touchdown with a minute left, and the area’s leading passer (1,841 yards, 26 touchdowns) is equally capable of damaging defenses with his arm and legs.

The Kays are three-deep at running back and even deeper out wide, led by all-conference and school record re-writer Pierre Allen. Their offensive line alone boasts three all-conference selections in Steven Young, Tre Campbell and Malik Dozier, so whether Staples wants to run, pass or hand it off, he usually has more than ample time to do so.

Pick: This group of Kays already has made plenty of school history, but they still have two more victories to go before reaching their ultimate goal. It’s never happened before, but by this time next week, the city of Kankakee could be preparing to send their Kays to play for a football state crown. <strong>Kankakee 31, Morton 21</strong>

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>(2)Tri-Valley (12-0) at (1)Wilmington (12-0)</strong>

Game time: 5 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: Tri-Valley — QB/S Andrew Petrilli, WR/LB Nathan Simon; Wilmington — OL/DL Nick Sanford, TE/LB/K Allan Richards

Preview: One of these two teams will be handed its first loss of the season, and the other will head to DeKalb in search of its second state championship, as two undefeated, small-school powers meet at Jeff Reents Stadium at Becker Field on Saturday evening.

The Wildcats have put up five straight 40-point outings offensively, and another one this weekend would give them four such games in a single postseason for the first time in school history.

Since escaping a first-round upset with a 47-42 shootout victory against Rockridge in the opening round, the Vikings have settled down defensively, pitching a shutout in the second round against Dear Creek-Mackinaw before surrendering just a dozen points to Farmington in the quarterfinals, fitting more in line with a regular season that saw the Vikings allow no more than 14 points in any contest.

Simon’s 18 tackles in the backfield lead the team, but he’ll have to spend Saturday finding a way through all-staters up front in Sanford and Richards, two of the big bodies that have paved the way for Colin James and Jacob Friddle to both eclipse 1,100 rushing yards this season.

After facing an onslaught of passing attempts from the spread approach Bishop McNamara brought into town in last weekend’s quarterfinals, the Wildcats will face a Tri-Valley offense that switched schemes this year from their own double-wing look into a more balanced approach.

At the head of that offensive attack is Petrilli, an all-state quarterback who led the team in rushing (1,495 yards, 23 touchdowns) and passed for 1,313 yards with an 18-2 touchdown-interception ratio.

On both sides of Petrilli’s game, Richards will be one of the main men defending. He had an athletic interception against McNamara last week and uses every bit of his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame to impose his will on opposing rushing attacks.

The secondary is deep, with Ryan Banas moving around the field as a supplemental cornerback to Friddle and James, giving the Wildcats a true nickel back type of threat, somewhat of a rarity at the high school level.

The defensive line is as disciplined a bunch as football fans will find, showing last week they aren’t often fooled by play action passes or misdirection in the run game, complimenting the back end perfectly.

Pick: The Wildcats have had an impressive run with double-digit victories against the defending Class 2A champions (Newman Central Catholic) and the Fightin’ Irish the past two weeks. They have another great challenge in a team that also has yet to take a loss this season, but there’s a reason the only team to win a playoff game in Wilmington the past five postseasons is the Wildcats themselves. <strong>Wilmington 35, Tri-Valley 24</strong>