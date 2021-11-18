All-Iroquois County teams released for football, girls volleyball, boys soccer

Six area schools found themselves represented on this year’s All-Iroquois County football, girls volleyball and boys soccer teams this fall.

In football, nine Central Comets were selected. Quarterback Luke Shoven was joined on offense by wide receivers Carson Turner and Tristan Schmidt and offensive linemen Dallas Rodriguez and Michael Alberts. Rodriguez also earned a selection as a linebacker, as did teammate Evan Redwing. Damian Bailey made the team as a defensive lineman, and Turner and Mathew Luhrsen were all-county defensive backs. Luhrsen also was named the all-county punter.

Six Iroquois West Raiders were named All-Iroquois. Clayton Leonard (offensive line, defensive line), Cannon Leonard (offensive line, defensive end) and John Ahlden (running back, linebacker) were two-way nods. Trystyn Schacht was the other all-county back, Auston Miller was an all-county linebacker and Damian Melgoza was named the all-county kicker.

Milford-Cissna Park also had six football selections. Offensively, wide receiver Sam Kaeb was joined by offensive lineman Kaiden Clingenpeel. Four Bearcat defenders were all-county selections as well — defensive end Tevon Longest, defensive lineman Luke Trumann, linebacker Mason Blanck and defensive back Kadin Randalls.

The Bearcats led the county with five members on the volleyball team. Seniors Caley Mowrey and Emmaleah Marshino were joined by sophomores Hunter Mowrey and Anna McEwen and junior Jahni Lavicka.

Watseka saw four seniors make the team — Sydney McTaggart, Claire Curry, Raegann Kochel and Kourtney Kincade.

A pair of Cissna Park Timberwolves, senior Emma Morrical and junior Mikayla Knake, were joined by Central junior Rachel Thompson and Donovan junior Paiton Lareau on the team.

In boys soccer, Iroquois West led the way with six nods — seniors Jimmy Andrade and Angel Melgoza, juniors Santiago Andrade and Josh Plattner, sophomore Angel Andrade and freshman Mario Andrade.

Central earned four nods in seniors Ryan Kohler and Michael Hess, junior Brayden Morris and sophomore Ethyn Bailey.

Watseka seniors Fernando Orrellana and Peter Miller were joined by freshman Narciso Solorzano on the team.