FOOTBALL: Fourteen Kays earn All-Southland honors

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee’s football team is 12-0 and playing for a trip to the state finals when it hosts Morton in the Class 5A semifinals this weekend, and on Tuesday, 14 Kays were honored for their unblemished efforts this fall.

Eight members of the Kays’ vaunted defense were named to the All-Southland Athletic Conference team, as were six members of the offense.

Seniors Marques Covington (defensive end), Joseph Shannon (defensive tackle), Nick Hall (linebacker) and DeLeon King (defensive back) were joined by juniors Jayden Villagomez (defensive end), Angel Andrade (linebacker), Josiha Mason (linebacker) and Jyaire Hill (defensive back) in earning all-conference selections on the defensive side.

Senior quarterback Tomele Staples was joined by classmates Pierre Allen (wide receiver), Malik Dozier (offensive line) and Tre Campbell (offensive line) and juniors Karson King (wide receiver) and Steven Young (offensive line) as offensive selections to the all-conference team.

The Kays host Morton at 3 p.m. Saturday in the IHSA Class 5A semifinals. A win would give the Kays their first football state championship game appearance in school history.