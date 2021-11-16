ROUNDUP: Second day of Cissna Park, Reed-Custer girls hoops tournaments highlight schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic (at Watseka)

Watseka 51, Tri-Point 9

The Warriors broke the 50-point mark and held their opponent to single digits for the second straight game to begin the season. Claire Curry’s 11 points led Watseka. Allie Hoy and Elena Newell each added nine points, and Raegan Gooding added eight points.

Millie Ruiz’s three points led the Chargers.

Milford 41, Momence 10

The Bearcats also won their second straight game to open the season. Emmaleah Marshino’s 11 points, five steals and four rebounds led Milford. Brynlee Wright added nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Anna McEwen had six points, four rebounds and three steals, and Abby Tovey chipped in five points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament

Grant Park 36, G-SW 32

The Dragons edged their River Valley Conference foes in tournament action in Braidwood on Tuesday. Delaney Panozzo scored a team-high 16 points for Grant Park, which also got 15 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and two blocks from Brooke Veldhuizen. Andi Dotson had five points and four steals.

The Panthers also got 16 points from their leading scorer, Addi Fair. Hannah Balcom added nine points.

Manteno 42, Yorkville Christian 37

The Panthers opened the game off on a 12-4 run and led the rest of the way, holding off a late Yorkville Christian charge. Kylie Saathoff powered the Panthers with 21 points, 22 rebounds, two steals and an assist. Drew Hosselton also did yeoman’s work on the boards, adding 20 rebounds of her own to go along with six points and a pair of blocks.

Reed-Custer 24, Morris 23

The Comets overcame a sluggish first half in which they trailed 17-8 to bounce back late and squeak out a one-point win. Brooklyn Harding had nine points and three rebounds to lead Reed-Custer. Laci Newbrough and Sylvia Crater each hauled in six rebounds.

Flanagan Thanksgiving Tournament

Dwight 53, Flanagan 46

The Trojans knocked off their tournament hosts to earn their first victory of the season Tuesday. Kassy Kodat’s 14 points led the team, followed by 12 points from Mikalah Bregin. Skylar Horrie added nine points, and Njomza Asllani added seven points.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Iroquois West 30

The Raiders dropped their first game of the season to their old Sangamon Valley Conference rivals Tuesday. Shea Small led Iroquois West with eight points, four steals and a block. Destiny Thomas had seven points and seven rebounds, and Ilyana Nambo added seven points as well.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 55, Joliet Junior College 42

The Cavaliers turned a one-point halftime lead into a comfortable double-digit victory on the road Tuesday evening, giving coach Casey Meister her first career win and the first win of the season for KCC.

Myheaven Parker led the Cavaliers with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Destiny Goodwin notched a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Emma Robles added seven points, five boards and two assists, and Danielle Lillie had five points, four rebounds and three steals. The Cavaliers had a 40-24 advantage on the boards.