GIRLS BASKETBALL: BBCHS boils Thornton Fractional North in season opener

BEECHER — With the help of its stifling defense and the rise of freshman shooter Trinity Davis, Bradley-Bourbonnais seemed to be firing on all cylinders in its 68-23 season opener victory against Thornton Fractional North during the first round of the 2021 Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic.

Led by their defense using a full-court press, which helped force 17 first-quarter turnovers by the Meteors, the Boilermakers quickly jumped out to a 16-0 lead before ending the first frame with a commanding 30-4 lead.

The smothering first-quarter defense by Bradley-Bourbonnais also led to multiple fast-break opportunities that allowed its squad to shoot an excellent 70 percent from the field (12 for 17) in the opening frame.

“Since it was the first game, we told the girls to come out with a lot of energy, and that transitioned into our offense,” said Boilermakers head coach Liz Swindle. “We worked a lot on our press during this week of practice, and it seemed to pay off.”

After the incredible start of the first quarter, Bradley-Bourbonnais followed things up by outscoring Thornton Fractional North in each of the final three quarters, which ultimately helped them secure a 45-point victory to begin the season 1-0.

“We are really young, and so, overall, our team brings a lot of unique things to the table,” Swindle said. “We have a lot of shooters; we have girls who can drive to the basket, and people who can rebound.

“People look at us and think we are undersized, but tonight, we played really hard, and that’s what mattered.”

One of those young guns was Davis, who totaled a team-high 21 points in her varsity debut. The first-year shooter drained three 3-pointers and looked a lot like her older sister, Faith Davis, who graduated last year as a senior.

“It feels amazing to lead my team in points in my first varsity game as a freshman,” Davis said. “I’ve been playing with upperclassmen, and so it was cool to show out tonight.”

In addition to the potential rising star in Davis, Bradley-Bourbonnais also got great contributions from its sophomore, Ellie Haggard, juniors Kassidy Embry and Mallory Ninis and senior Madison Kelly. Haggard notched 13 points and four steals, and Embry, Kelly and Ninis added eight points each.

“We call most of them our go-to girls, and they all do the little things right, both in practice and in games,” Swindle said. “That helps us out, whether it’s rebounding or getting loose balls or talking … and so, overall, I’m really impressed with how they played tonight, and, hopefully, that carries in for the rest of the tournament.”

<strong>Peotone opens Ladycat Classic with win against Andrew</strong>

The Blue Devils snagged a 30-22 halftime lead before taking their season opener 60-51 against the Thunderbolts. Mady Kibelkis notched a team-high 15 points, which was six more than teammates Madi Schroeder, Addie Graffeo, Danielle Piper and Marissa Velasco.

<strong>Central falls to St. Laurence in season opener</strong>

After falling behind just three points after the first quarter, the Comets found themselves down 34-14 at halftime after a slow second quarter that resulted in just five points. As a result, Central lost its season opener in the Fall Classic 59-23 to the Vikings. Allison Cox recorded a team-high six points, and Emma Skeen added five points. Gracie Schroeder and Alana Gray chipped in four points each.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0) will face-off against Central (0-1) at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Peotone (1-0) will go head-to-head with Providence at the same time. Both games will be played at Beecher High School.