ROUNDUP: Girls basketball season begins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament

Reed-Custer 59, Yorkville Christian 34

Reed-Custer opened its season with a huge win against Yorkville Christian in its home opener to improve to 1-0 on the season. Adrionna Williams filled the stat sheet with a team-high 24 points to go along with seven rebounds to lead the Comets. Brooklyn Harding tallied 14 points and seven rebounds. Laci Newbrough chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

Coal City 42, Wilmington 29

The Coalers outscored the Wildcats 28-8 in the second half to pull away and notch a victory in their season opener. Molly Stiles led Coal City with a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds. Audrey Cooper and Abby Gagliardo added seven points apiece. Cooper also chipped in a team-high seven steals.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Morris 42, Manteno 33

Manteno held a one-point lead at halftime before dropping its season opener by nine points. Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kylie Saathoff recorded six points, including a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Lyndsey Greenquist tallied a team-high two steals.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic

Milford 47, Tri-Point 32

Milford snagged a 15-point victory against the Chargers in its season opener. Emmaleah Marshino led the Bearcats with 11 points and six steals. Anna McEwen recorded nine points, six rebounds and four steals. Hunter Mowrey contributed eight points, six rebounds and four steals.

Watseka 53, Momence 4

Allie Hoy led Watseka with nine points, including one made shot from beyond the arc. Sydney McTaggart and Addi Edwards totaled eight points each. Haven Meyer poured in seven points.

Britta Lindgren and Haylie Smart totaled two points each to lead Momence.

Bishop McNamara 55, Cissna Park 48

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish, who opened up tournament play, and their season, victorious.

Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 21 points. Addison Seggebruch added 11 points, and Emma Morrical tallied eight points.

Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Classic

Herscher 43, Seneca 35

The Tigers notched an eight-point victory in their season opener against the Fighting Irish. Macey Moore poured in a team-high 19 points, which was 10 more than teammate Hailey King. Mia Ruder added five points, including a three-pointer. Lacy Grigas and Faith Ward chipped in two points apiece.

Fieldcrest 67, Dwight 16

Kassy Kodat tallied nine of the Trojans’ 16 total points on the evening. Njomza Asllani notched five points, six boards and three assists. Brooke Vigna led the defense with a team-high three blocks.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off

Iroquois West 43, Villa Grove 18

The Raiders opened their season with a dominant 25-point victory against Villa Grove. Shea Small led Iroquois West with 15 points and five rebounds. McKinley Tilstra notched 10 points and a team-high six offensive rebounds. Ilyana Nambo added seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Illinois Lutheran 38, Trinity 29

The Eagles fell short after a sluggish first quarter in their season opener. Anna Simmons led Trinity with eight points, which was one more point than teammate Emily McGinnis. Veronica Harwood led the team in rebounds with 14.

BOYS BOWLING

Thornton 2116, Kankakee 1795

The Kays opened up their season Monday in Southland Athletic Conference action, falling to the Wildcats 1038-845 in the first game and 1078-950 in the second.

Malachi Sykes totaled 15 strikes between his two games to lead the Kays. He bowled a 229 (eight strikes) in the first game and a 236 (seven strikes) in the second.