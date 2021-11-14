ROUNDUP: Zirbel wins four golds at state swimming; KCC men's hoops improves to 4-1

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> The Daily Journal is temporarily asking coaches/athletic officials to submit nightly stats/scores to tdjsportsk3@gmail.com in addition to the normal sports@daily-journal.com.

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

IHSA State Finals

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Savannah Zirbel made her mark on girls swimming and diving across the state by winning all four events offered in the Athletes with Disabilities division of this year’s State Finals at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Zirbel, a freshman, won the 50-yard freestyle (32.88 s), 100-yard freestyle (1:11.99), 100-yard breaststroke (1:40.79) and 200-yard freestyle (2:32.35), improving upon her qualifying time in all four events as well.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 77, Blackhawk 70

The Cavaliers have won four of their first five games to open the 2021-22 campaign, thanks to a score sheet that saw four players finish in double-figures.

Chris Roberts’ 18 points led KCC. James Franklin and Isaiah Placide added a dozen points apiece and Kevin Vance added 11 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Blackhawk 83, KCC 60

The Cavaliers fell behind by double-digits early on and never recovered Saturday, despite a double-double from Destiny Goodwin.

Goodwin scored 11 points and hauled in 12 rebounds to go along with two assists. Danielle Lillie scored a team-high 15 points. T’Laizha Morris added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Myheaven Parker had nine points and seven boards, and Mae Graffeo chipped in four points and three steals.